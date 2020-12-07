23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Features

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

EVEREST EZIHE writes that following indefinite strike action embarked upon since last week by members of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Imo State, the state chapter Chairman, Dr.ChidiebereOkwara has accused Imo State Government (IMSG) under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of being insensitive on matters concerning the health of the populace and its practitioners.

Okwara stated this to news men in Owerri on Sunday while reacting on the alleged nonchalant attitude of the state government over their demands.

According to him “can you imagine the strike action is barely one week and the state government has not deemed it necessary to intervene nor hold talks with NMA leadership despite months of warning before finally embarked on the strike action as the last resort, in fact this government is insensitive to health matters” he lamented.

It’s pertinent to recall that the medical practitioners are demanding that the state government should implement the payment of the 2014 CONMESS salary structures for medical practitioners in the state.

They also demanded that the state government should stop the alleged intimidation, harassment and exploitation of private medical practitioners in the state.

They further lamented that medical doctors working at the State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu were being owed backlog of salaries even as their members working in the State civil service were being paid meagre salaries, adding that all entreaties to get government pay them with the 2014 salary structure have fallen on deaf ears.

The Association expressed dismay on the level of infrastructural decay at the State University Teaching Hospital making the institution to fall series of accreditations, thereby making it difficult for the students to graduate informing that some students have spent 10 years studying courses that ordinarily would have taken them 6 years.

They further demanded for the domestication of the Medical Residency Act so as to make the training of Specialist Doctors in the state seamless.

The Doctors also expressed indignation at the multiple taxes slammed on private hospitals in the state and called for harmonization in order not to strangulate their operations.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ogun generator repairer, Lagos teacher nabbed for defiling minors

Editor

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s hammer for political conspiracy

Editor

Open up Lagos Churches, souls are dying, says Pastor Schugger

Editor

Rape, abortions, religious imperatives amidst the US GAG Rule

Editor

Army rekindle hope of 102 yrs old monarch in Rivers

Editor

Onyeama becomes Dike Eji Eje Mba as Udi stood still

Editor

EFCC should stop demarketing Rivers State – Eleme council boss

Editor

Enugu State government and factionalism of NUJ in the State

Editor

Music groups begin activation on Music For The Catholic Hymn Book

Editor

WAFAI sets to hold mass wedding again

William Orji [Author]

COVID-19: Doctors abandon General Hospitals in FCT

Editor

Covid-19: Nigerian Brewery offer pilliative to Imo Journalists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More