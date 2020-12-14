IGBOEZUE tasks FG over insecurity, asks Buhari to resign or sit up

EVEREST EZIHE writes that following last week gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians in Northern Nigeria and the wanton destruction of their property by the discredited Boko Haram Islamic sect, Igboezue International has tasked the Federal Government (FG) to stop henceforth from treating issues bordering on securities with kids glove.

Igboezue International which is a non-governmental organization and a frontline socio-cultural organization crusading for Igbo course said this in a 7-pointcommuniqué they raised at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held recently in Awka, the capital of Anambra State and endorsed by Messrs Pius Okoye and Everest Ezihe, the National President and Secretary General respectively and made available to The AUTHORITY.

According to the group” We observe with dismay that President Muhammad Buhari, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces is treating issues concerning the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians with levity. Thus, the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians by the Boko Haram Islamic militants have gone unabated for years now; we demand that President Buhari should sit up or resign for gross administrative incompetence.”

The group also said that”the realisation of the clamour for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 is non-negotiable. It’s in the overall interest of equity, fairness and natural justice. All political parties in Nigeria should zone their Presidential candidate to South East. It’s a true strategic measure of healing the wounds of the civil war.

However, we appeal to Igbo leaders and organizations crusading for Igbo course to join hands in building diplomatic bridges of conviction and understanding among other ethnic groups in giving Igbos a chance to saddle on the affairs of the nation, 53 years after the end of the civil war” they insisted.

Igboezue also threw their weight on the need to maintain rotatory power shift in Anambra State political calculation as the state prepares for her Governorship election in 2021 by saying “he who goes to equity must go with clean hands, similarly, we are seriously in support of gubernatorial zoning arrangement in Anambra state as enshrined and endorsed by the founding fathers of the state as well as her prominent traditional rulers.

Anambra state is sitting on a political tripod which represents the South Senatorial Zone, the North Senatorial Zone and the Central Senatorial Zone. It’s a historical fact that the North and the Central have in the recent past governed the state. Therefore, in respect to the State’s Charter of Equity and total adherence to natural Justice, its right and proper that Anambra State 2021 governorship seat be ceded to person of Anambra South Senatorial extraction. Okezuoogbualaa !We advised that politicians should detest changing the goal post, simply because of selfish and pecuniary interests” they advised.

They equally expressed worry on the alleged lopsided infrastructural and human capacity developments being piloted by the Federal Government, thus the group said this is their reason for their total support of immediate restructuring of the nation anchored in true Federalism.

The group further observed with total disappointment, the state of federal roads in the entire South East geopolitical region which they said amounts to deliberate neglect as death traps.

The terrible state of the roads and infrastructural decay in the region have only reawakened and ignited the psychological trauma of defeated people during the short lived Nigeria/Biafra war. We re-appeal to the Federal Government that now the raining season is over as their perennial excuses, they should give accelerated attention towards the rehabilitation of the federal roads and other dilapidated infrastructural projects in the region.

They noted that Ndigbo of late have been criticized and maligned for lack of unity of purpose insisting that Igbos must reinvigorate the spirits of brotherhood and unity of purpose.

According to them”Igbos are Republicans in nature and we canvass for oneness and fear of God among the ethnic group as a strategic way of advancing forward in line with the global order.”

The group commended the South East Governor’s for implementing community policing and enjoined them to provide the enabling environment for the smooth operations of the operatives.