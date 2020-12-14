Covid-19: Foundation moves to empower 3000 petty traders in Abia

STEVE OKO writes that moved by the plight of traders following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses , a humanitarian organisation known as ‘Each One Aid One Foundation’, has commenced empowerment of 3000 petty traders in Abia.

According to the Founder of the Foundation, EnyinnayaNwafor, an Engineer, the gesture is aimed at cushioning the harmful effects of the covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on traders some of whom, he regretted had closed shops.

Beneficiaries of the largess were picked randomly from different markets across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

Each beneficiary receives a cash support of N50,000.00 in addition to big umbrella to provide shelter for them in the market.

The Foundation has visited some of the 35 identified markets where they distributed the umbrellas and cash supports to the beneficiaries.

Addressing beneficiaries at OrieUgba market Umuahia, Nwafor encouraged them to determine to push on irrespective of their present challenges, saying their survival is in the interest of society.

” I believe the growth of every society largely depends on the growth of businesses within the society”, he said, hence his decision to support petty traders to recover quickly from the devastations of covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s highly imperative that business become more sustainable as well as scalable in order to cause an upward spiral in the growth of the society.

” Sequel to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of businesses were adversely affected by the lockdown many of whom have lost the confidence in getting cash to sustain their business or rebuild their businesses.

“We have seen the challenges businesses were going through, and decided to launch a project designed to support 3000 Petty Traders across Abia State.

“In line with our Foundation’s mantra, which is ‘’bringing hope to the hopeless’, the foundation conducted a thorough assessment across 35 markets in the state and afterwards decided to provide branded large size umbrellas for traders as well as financial support to aid the growth of businesses, especially for the indigent traders.”

The Foundation further promised periodic monitoring and evaluation of the beneficiaries with a view to encouraging those that do better with more cash support to boost their business and support their families.

Nwafor, tasked the beneficiaries to be judicious in managing the support funds which he said was not meant for frivolities but to be used as capital for their small businesses.

The Foundation also sponsored a two-day Trade Fair show for Abia entrepreneurs at the Aba Sports Club.

The exhibition was to give entrepreneurs an enabling environment to make sales, connect with fellow vendors, create an awareness for their various brands as well as network with as many people as possible.

No fewer than 50 vendors were given financial empowerment of N50,000 each at the end of the trade Fair exhibition.

Some of the beneficiaries, Angela Adobi, owner of ‘Market Errand’ Business which specialises in shopping for its clients; Chioma Ume, a dealer on sports materials and weight shedding, poured encomiums on the Foundation.