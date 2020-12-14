37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Features

Covid-19: Foundation moves to empower 3000 petty traders in Abia

STEVE OKO writes that moved by the plight of traders following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses , a humanitarian organisation known as ‘Each One Aid One Foundation’, has commenced empowerment of 3000 petty traders in Abia.

According to the Founder of the Foundation, EnyinnayaNwafor, an Engineer, the gesture is aimed at cushioning the harmful effects of the covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on traders some of whom, he regretted had closed shops.

Beneficiaries of the largess were picked randomly from different markets across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

Each beneficiary receives a cash support of N50,000.00 in addition to big umbrella to provide shelter for them in the market.

The Foundation has visited some of the 35 identified markets where they distributed the umbrellas and cash supports to the beneficiaries.

Addressing beneficiaries at OrieUgba market Umuahia, Nwafor encouraged them to determine to push on irrespective of their present challenges, saying their survival is in the interest of society.

” I believe the growth of every society largely depends on the growth of businesses within the society”, he said, hence his decision to support petty traders to recover quickly from the devastations of covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s highly imperative that business become more sustainable as well as scalable in order to cause an upward spiral in the growth of the society.

” Sequel to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of businesses were adversely affected by the lockdown many of whom have lost the confidence in getting cash to sustain their business or rebuild their businesses.

“We have seen the challenges businesses were going through, and decided to launch a project designed to support 3000 Petty Traders across Abia State.

“In line with our Foundation’s mantra, which is ‘’bringing hope to the hopeless’, the foundation conducted a thorough assessment across 35 markets in the state and afterwards decided to provide branded large size umbrellas for traders as well as financial support to aid the growth of businesses, especially for the indigent traders.”

The Foundation further promised periodic monitoring and evaluation of the beneficiaries with a view to encouraging those that do better with more cash support to boost their business and support their families.

Nwafor, tasked the beneficiaries to be judicious in managing the support funds which he said was not meant for frivolities but to be used as capital for their small businesses.

The Foundation also sponsored a two-day Trade Fair show for Abia entrepreneurs at the Aba Sports Club.

The exhibition was to give entrepreneurs an enabling environment to make sales, connect with fellow vendors, create an awareness for their various brands as well as network with as many people as possible.

No fewer than 50 vendors were given financial empowerment of N50,000 each at the end of the trade Fair exhibition.
Some of the beneficiaries, Angela Adobi, owner of ‘Market Errand’ Business which specialises in shopping for its clients; Chioma Ume, a dealer on sports materials and weight shedding, poured encomiums on the Foundation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Anagolu distributes foodstuffs to Ojo residents through Chudyvindo Foundation

Editor

The major problem I see in this country is the political system, says Barr Orjiakor

Editor

Collapsed Building demolished at Obosi by Anambra government

Editor

Ogbaru Communities laud Hon. Onyema on Disease control measures

Editor

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates President of Igbo extraction

Editor

My rift with Okorocha, by Uzodinma

Editor

Lekki Regional Road: Property Owners Condemned Sanwo-Olu’s actions on construction

Editor

Sanwo-Olu commends Lagos Anglican on fight against Covid-19

Editor

EFCC should stop demarketing Rivers State – Eleme council boss

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Female journalist provide succor for breastfeeding mothers

Editor

Kano State Government: VERBAL AUTOPSY REPORT

THE AUTHORITY

IPCR preaches peace in Nnewi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More