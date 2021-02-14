27 C
Obi sets agenda for new Anglican Bishop

Mr Peter Ob (left) with the newly consecrated Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Bishop Obiorah Uzochukwu (right) immediately after his consecration at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed joy at the consecration of the Bishop-elect of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

The event, which was presided over by the Primate of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace Henry Ndukuba, saw to the coming together of clergy men, political leaders, captains of industries and men from all walks of life.

Addressing newsmen after the event, Obi reaffirmed his membership of Mbamili Diocese. He said he discovered the peculiar needs of the Diocese when he was the Governor of Anambra State and, decided to take up the membership of the Diocese to help contribute to its growth.

Obi congratulated the newly consecrated Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, while expressing hopes that he will take the Diocese to greater heights. He also rejoiced with the people of Mbamili Diocese while urging them to remain prayerfully supportive to their spiritual leaders.

Obi appealed to the new bishop to continue the promotion of education in the diocese as his predecessor admiringly did, noting that such a remote areas need the assistance of the Church, otherwise most of them would not have access to education.

“No one takes the honour upon himself, but it is called by God. I pray that the grace of God that has singled Bishop Uzochukwu out for the spiritual leadership of Mbamili Diocese, will aid him to take the Diocese to a new level,” Obi prayed.

