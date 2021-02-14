27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

Education

VSO advocates for inclusive, pictorial learning in Enugu schools

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

A United Kingdom-based group, Voluntary Service Organisation(VSO) in partnership with Youth Resource Development Education and Leadership Centre for Africa (YORDEL Africa) , has advocated for inclusive learning and use of sign language and pictures  as a method of teaching for all classes and categories of pupils in Enugu schools.

The group made a presentation of pictorial materials that will facilitate sign language teaching for both able and disabled pupils as part of realization of the policy in inclusive education in Enugu state to the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), during the launch of the advocacy held at Oakland Hotel, Enugu. 

The VSO programme manager, Mrs Christabel Omolade disclosed that in furtherance to the realisation of inclusive learning in Nigeria,VSO has trained over 14,000 children both able and disabled on the use of sign language.

She stated, “As we all know, inclusion is not about structure, it is  not about putting teachers in the classroom, it is about children learning, it’s about children participating in learning and community supporting them to learn. If we say we have inclusion, we should not have special school for children, every school should be inclusive, the child that cannot hear, the child that cannot see should be in the same school with the child that can see and hear so that they learn together in the same harmony and environment but unfortunately we are not seeing that”.

She stated further ” We want the Government  and citizens to use the pictorial guidelines presented today to create more awareness on this policy and that’s why we put it in pictorial words  and make it simple with fewer words. Our major work in the education sector is inclusive education. This means that every child irrespective of whether the child is disabled or able,must be part of the education system “.

According to her, VSO has volunteers in all 36 states of the federation working to help the federal government to develop the volunteer policy by the National Volunteering Service that will encourage Nigerians to volunteer to work in their communities. 

On his part, the President of YORDEL Africa,Mr Godwin Ogenyi said the aim of the programme was to bring learning and teaching in a simplified form. 

Receiving the inclusive learning materials, the Executive Chairman of ENSUBEB, Ikeje Asogwa, who was represented by the Hygrnius Eze, assured that the Board will continue to partner with VSO and YORDEL to ensure inclusive education for all school children

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov. Ugwuanyi extols Onyishi for establishing entrepreneurial varsity

Editor

FG parleys NECO, NABTEB on new exam date

Editor

Orelope-Adefulire dedicates Doctorate Degree to youths, women

Editor

NUT regional leadership storms Abia, demands clearance of 12 months salary arrears as condition to call off strike

Editor

Why FCT College of Education is different from others- Provost

Editor

Osun gets new SUBEB chairman

Editor

ACEs’ project produces 2,000 PhD graduates

Editor

FRSC declares war on overloaded school buses

Editor

How NIMC ruined JAMB’s plan for 2020 UTME

Editor

Database: Ministry, RMAFC to set up committee on schools’ enrolment

Editor

Unity schools: FG commissions new projects at FSTC Orozo

Editor

WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results today

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More