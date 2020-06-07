ATCONextols Danbatta, Abdullahi for support to Minister, Communications and DigitalEconomy

…AsTelecom, ICT contributes 14.07% to nation’s GDP

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) hascommended Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman, NigerianCommunications Commission (NCC) for his show of support to the HonourableMinister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Theassociation also extolled Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General,National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for his cordialworking relationship with the Honourable Minister.

Presidentof ATCON, Mr Olusola Teniola, made the commendations at a Virtual Conversationon the Socio-Economic and Political Impact of Covid-19 on Telecom and ICTSector in Nigeria held on June 4, 2020.

Teniolafurther attributed the contribution of a whopping 14.07% to nation’s GDP by theTelecoms and ICT sector to the support given to Pantami by Danbatta andAbdullahi.

“Permit meto also commend Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO,Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi,Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)for their show of support to the honourable Minister in moving the industry toan enviable trajectory which can be explained by the recent 14.07% Q12020contribution of the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to the country’s GDP,”Teniola said.

The ATCONPresident said the high-powered virtual meeting which was put together todiscuss the Socio-Economy and Political Impact of COVID-19 on Telecom and ICTSector in Nigeria was designed also to come up with lasting solutions to issuesthat are militating against the growth of the telecommunications industry inNigeria post COVID-19.

He said objectivesof the virtual meeting include but not limited to ensuring effective regulationand development and building of local capacities for the speedy spread of telecomand ICT infrastructure facilities across the country.

Teniolaalso stated other objectives of the meeting to include pushing for the buy-inof governments at all levels to encourage telecom and ICT infrastructuredevelopment in their respective states by encouraging rapid investment throughincentives such as tax holiday and provision of special intervention funds forthe sector by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Heexpressed delight that Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Honourable Minister ofCommunications and Digital Economy accepted the invitation to the meeting whichhe said was indicative of the honourable Minister’s tirelessness in working toensuring change in the narrative of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector ingeneral.

He statedthat the honourable Minister in the recent times has matched his words withactions by getting President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the security ofall telecommunications infrastructure nationwide.

Teniolaalso commended ATCON members saying “I also commend the efforts of our membercompany CEOs who have been making right decisions to put us on this growth pathand ensuring our networks withstood the pressures of the stay-at-home COVID-19directive over the last 3 months.”

Participantsin the virtual meeting include Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Honourable Ministerof Communications and Digital Economy; Professor Umar Garba Danbata, ExecutiveVice Chairman of NCC; Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA; ATCONNEC Members; ATCON CEOs, Captains of Industry and the Press.