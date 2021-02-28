27.5 C
Abuja
Uzodimma’s aide visits Oguta victims of cult mayhem

  • RAISES HOPE FOR VICTIMS

EVEREST EZIHE reports that the recent victims of wanton burning and destruction of houses and property in Oguta Amaeshi ancient community in Imo State allegedly masterminded by youthful cult-related activities have received hope of Imo State Government Shared Prosperity intervention as Princess Calista Anene Ahmed compassionately visited them with her entourage.

Ahmed who is   a revered Princess of the area and the newly appointed Senior Special Adviser, SSA to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Social Development and Humanitarian Services paid the official visit recently with her entourage.

The SSA visited virtually all the families involved and commiserated with them as she did an on the spot assessment of the damages, consoled them and demonstrated compassion by personally made sacrifices to them for alleviation of their sufferings.

According to her “the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma is anchored in given hope to the hopeless. Uzodimma’s administration is sincerely committed in restoring sustainable peace and stability in Oguta and its environ. The previous political leaders of this great nation have failed the Nigerian youths, however, the Shared Prosperity and 3 R mantra, government of Imo state is there to rehabilitate them, re- orient them and repositioned them for positive transformation, ” she assured.

While preaching the messages of peace, respect, labour of love, unity of purpose, proper upbringing and socioeconomic engagement, there was a melodrama when she and her entourage visited the family of late youthful Uche Ogboko of Abatu village, whose killing led to the reawakening disruption of the community peace.

Seeing the elderly parents of the deceased and their family members in a pitiable environment, engulfed with an emotional and psychological trauma, Princess Anene who seems to be a woman of indomitable courage immediately broke down, with tears rolling down are cheeks.

The SSA who seemed quickly regained her consciousness, gave them her personal money with messages of hope and forgiveness, reassured them of presenting her on the spot assessments of the damages and displacements to the Governor whom she equally described  as being compassionate and welfare oriented.

However, Miss Chinyere Okoroafor, one of the victims, as their house along Ogbuide Road  was raised down, all property burnt and the younger brother macheted with serious brain injury disassociated the arson to cultic activities but rather a strategic planned mayhem by hoodlums whom she said have been terrorizing the area in the recent past.

Okoroafor further attributed the misnomer to lack of good family upbringing and activities of some elders of the community and vowed not to forgive those who instigated and implemented the destruction of her father’s property.

Earlier, Princess Anene and her entourage paid a courtesy call to Mr. Julius, the Oguta Divisional Police Officer in his office with the  Commander of Ohaji / Egbema Area Command as they congratulated her for the appointment and assured her of their commitments to work with her.

The DPO gladly mobilised her men to accompany her and her entourage to all the scenes and victims of the ugly incidents.

The highlight of the official visits, was the visitation of the SSA to her ancestral compound were her aged father, HRH Eze Nnani Oputa Anene 111 of Umuoga  Royal Family, Oguta heartily welcomed her and her entourage, prayed and gave her royal blessings.

Eze Anene 111 passionately gave her royal blessings, prayed for her and members of her entourage, just as he also thanked Governor Uzodimma for finding her beloved daughter worthy of political appointment while reminding the Princess to always remember that she’s from a family where integrity, credibility and excellence are their identities.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

