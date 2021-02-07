Customer centricity, innovation, propelling Globacon’s mileage over competitors in Telecoms space in 2021

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Giving everything to the consumer, customer or subscriber, depending on the nomenclature one intends to adopt, is one sure factor that ensures organizational or company growth and consequently brings about business success ahead of other competitors.

Customer centricity is a sales and marketing strategy/concept that places the customers/consumers and not the product at the centre of interest. Customer centricity defines the value chain as beginning with the customer; the expectations, needs, and wishes of the customer form the starting point of marketing campaigns.

To those who value their businesses, Telecoms for instance, they understand that without the subscribers or customers, their being in business is not just effort in futility, self-deceiving and total waste of time but an outright loss and mere fantasy. This is one reason good business people don’t offend their customers and captured it in the popular cliché which says that ‘the customer is always right’, hence they listen and do everything for the customer.

The entrance of mobile telecommunications in Nigeria, though welcomed by the people, was a potpourri of mixed feelings as the precursors of modern telecommunications came to steal, to kill and ultimately to destroy, against the people’s expectations which keenly hoped that the early telecoms operators had come to plug and fix the wreckages of years of ill ran national telecom carrier, but they were hit below the belt as cost of voice call was not only high as it was unaffordable. They pulled their teeth and chewed them and insisted that per second billing was not just feasible; it was untenable, unthinkable and unimaginable.

No wonder the birth of Globacom. When Glo came, it showed that per second billing system was feasible, tenable, thinkable and imaginable.

Globacom as ever has again proudly tailored its growth policy towards ensuring that the consumer/subscriber gets everything not just in ensuring seamless service provision and innovation along all their bouquet of market offerings including voice, data, value added services, the company’s data bonanza is known to be second to none, all these geared towards ensuring customer/subscriber centricity and satisfaction. Of course Gobacom’s per second billing system which revolutionized voice service offering by telecommunications companies in the country is no longer news. Indeed what is cheery tiding is that Glo has not departed from that patriotic angle and consumer centric vision and mission of creating value that sees the subscriber as the primus interpaires in her business dealing calculations.

What propels and inspires growth in Glo business is still what keeps its competitors in utter awe because as they brace up to match whatever growth plan innovated by the telecoms giant, a new and more creative item is ushered into the market leaving the competitors much more confused and envious.

Recently to further ensure its customers delight Globacom availed all inactive prepaid customers who have not used their lines for 30 consecutive days with 22 times value on every recharge of N100 and above.

Through the 22X offer, subscribers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. First, they will receive the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish. In addition, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100, which can be used for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data.

Beyond that, customers who recharge with N1,000 will get N22,000 worth of value which would consist of N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data.

Subscribers can enjoy an unprecedented 5GB free data and hundreds of bonus minutes every month for 3 months, depending on the amount recharged, it is by the far the biggest of such bonus being offered by any operator in the market.

Towards the festive season Glo unveiled a special 10% bonus airtime on all recharges made via E-Top up.

The enticing offer was designed to enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers during the festive season.

According to the company, all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network also enjoyed 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up. The bonus airtime was enjoyed all through the year-end festive season.

As patriotic business concern Globacom congratulated Nigerians on the dawn of the New Year, saying that there are reasons to be thankful despite the daunting challenges of 2020.

The company in a New Year goodwill message said, “We believe we should be grateful for getting through the year as individuals, families and nation in spite of the challenges occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. We were able to survive the challenging times to witness the New Year together.

“As we strive to achieve personal accomplishments in 2021, let us also embrace one another and aspire to expand the social and economic frontiers of the country in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity,” Globacom added.

The telecommunications giant restated its resolve to continue to invest in technology and innovation in 2021, and reminded Nigerians to take advantage of its bouquet of voice, Short Messaging Service (SMS) and data products to enable them to achieve their goals in the New Year.

The roles played by Glo, bringing succor to her subscribers during the heat of Covid-19 in 2020 cannot be forgotten, how the data grand master rolled out several palliative measures coming in form of free SMS and data offerings.

Glo has indeed outclassed her competitors, no wonder in the recently released data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), it became crystal clear that Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, drove the telecommunications industry growth in the third quarter of 2020.

According to the data, the sector experienced significant growth in the quarter. This was propelled by growth in data subscriptions, which rose by 23 per cent year-on-year, representing 151,063,413 million subscribers as of September 2020.

Scanning the data further it reveals that Globacom was dominant in the overall data subscription as it grew Internet subscription by about 33.2 per cent.

Other Telecoms giants like MTN and Airtel came distant second and third with 24.5 and 21.4 per cent growth respectively during the same period.

This remarkable feat was not without the Globacom’s customer/subscriber centricity manta and continued network upgrade.

Subscribers to Globacom, are still winning different cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N100 million till end of March. This is courtesy of another season of the company’s recharge-based loyalty programme, Glo Reward Cashtoken, which began on December 18, 2020, and will run up to March 31, 2021.

Globacom said, Cashtoken will also be earned by subscribers, just like in the first season, each time they recharge their lines, with each Cashtoken giving an assured cashback.

Talking about continued upgrading of its network services Globacom indeed has come a long way in its desire to construct Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network with millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana.

It is the first single company to build a high-capacity sub-marine fiber optic cable, generally and popularly called Glo-1, an entirely owned facility that brought unparalleled bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries; the very first unbeaten submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria; with its high increases in internet speeds and download rates with resultant significant improvements in online technologies.

Still on making things easy for its cusstomers/subscribers, Globacom recently rolled out additional channels for its customers to seamlessly complete the National Identity Number (NIN) update process.

The update is in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for subscribers to link their SIMs to their NIN.

Globacom disclosed, “We have further simplified the process for our esteemed customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by giving them more options to conduct the process. Firstly, they can simply text their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# or *109*your NIN# directly. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.”

The number one data master, Glo in keeping with its customer centric mien has also opened National Identity Number (NIN) registration in all its retail outlets across the nation.

The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) granted approval license to Globacom last to commence NIN enrolment for people who are yet to register.

A statement released by Globacom on Friday, January 29, indicates that the company has already deployed devices aligned with NIMC standards and has commenced the exercise in several Gloworld outlets, adding that arrangements are being concluded for retail outlets that are not live yet for NIN enrolment to also begin soon.

Glo customers can now subscribe to its popular International Direct Dialing (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.

The Glo International Calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality international calls at very competitive prices. They are available for existing and new prepaid subscribers.

The bundles can be used to call popular destinations such as the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, China, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore, among others.

Globacom has never hidden its love for support for sports and entertainments. It is no news that Globacom sponsored Nigeria premier league for so many years. Recently it congratulated the pride of Nigeria both in sports and entertainments, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known by her stage name Kaffy and Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua respectively.

Globally-acclaimed dance queen, Kaffy, African Voices Changemakers chronicled her journey from a mere teenage dance buff in Lagos to a winner of the Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party”. The magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) is sponsored by data grandmasters, Globacom.

Globacom also congratulated Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, on the successful defence of his world boxing titles against Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev. Joshua is also a Glo brand ambassador.

Globacom employment record for all Nigerians is unmatched thereby providing food on the table of many Nigerians through provision of direct and indirect jobs.