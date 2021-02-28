We must support Saraki-led reconciliation committee, Kalu urges PDP members

The National Coordinator, People’s Democratic Party Coalition, Chief Dr. Emeka Kalu, has called on all stakeholders of the party to take advantage of this unique opportunity to reconcile all parties within PDP to ensure a formidable party that can face the daunting tasks of rescuing Nigeria in 2023.

Chief Kalu made this call from his US base and insisted that only peace, reconciliation and total commitment to true change can guarantee emancipation, freedom, security and economic turnaround for the nation.

He also expressed disappointment on how Nigeria’s security situation has descended to the near-no-rescue situation with the current administration doing nothing more than paying lip-service and dangerous propaganda when our citizens get kidnapped and killed or used for ransom that keep empowering the bandits to do more.

He reminded the party leadership that unless they do more to become a united party to rescue Nigeria in 2023, the people will continue to hold PDP responsible for the suffering they have been subjected to since 2015 when APC took over power.

Further, Chief Kalu commended the leaders of PDP, especially those like Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Bukola Saraki and the other members of the national reconciliation committee for the good job they are doing to ensure PDP is more united and formidable to pull Nigeria out of possible collapse in 2023. He encouraged them to do more and begged for more support and commitment from members.