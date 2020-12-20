Chosen turns 18, holds ‘Only God can do this’

…As it ensures Covid-19 protocols compliance

By Cyriacus Nnaji

The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries said it has put measures in place so that worshippers attending the 18 years anniversary of the church/Crusade titled ‘only God Can Do It’ observe and comply with all governmental protocols on COVID-19.

In a press statement made available by Pastor Louis Chidi, Public Relation Officer of the church, provisions have been made of alcohol sanitizers, temperature readers, water and soap and most importantly a digitalized security measure that will checkmate any breach of order.

It read “Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location in Lagos. We are observing and complying with all governmental protocols on COVID-19 and have in addition decontaminated the entire environment of the Church. We have also made provision for alcohol sanitizers, temperature readers, water and soap. Most importantly provision has also been made for a digitalized security measure that will checkmate any breach of order.

Holding on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th December, 2020 at Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi/Apapa Expressway by-Ijesha bus stop, Lagos, the three-day power packed interdenominational program is designed to return all glory to God and appreciate Him for all He has done from January to December, and above all commemorate the eighteen years consistent charismatic revival evangelism of the ministry for the reason that it is only God that can do it.

Pastor Chidi said the program will produce a spiritual rebirth and positive transformation that will bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will bring a total man into the blessings of God, adding that the crusade shall witness a fulfillment of all God’s good purposes in the life of participants through which they shall experience a total change as evident that God has visited them. “We are very sure that God who inspired this program will bring blessing upon every participant and the nation will resonate again,” chidi said.

He maintained that though the country is going through harsh political and economic time coupled with the pandemic which has given rise to despondency in the mind of the citizenry, that despite these challenges which included insecurity, the country remains united and religious.

Chidi disclosed “God inspired this program to draw our attention to the fact that our survival and the unity of the country do not lie in our own ability but in the measure of His mercy, for He alone can offer enduring consolation.

“As we praise and worship God in a grand-style during the program, and He comes to inhabit in the praises of His people, the anointing that accompanies His presence will break all yokes and cause the barren to conceive, the lame to walk, the blind to see, captives to be set free, the poor to rejoice, the hunger and thirsty to be satisfied and those that lose something in life to gain restoration with unspeakable joy.”

According to the release, the founder and icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka will minister salvation, deliverances from spiritual limitations, diseases, sicknesses, demonic affliction, and barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness.

Pastor Muoka is also inviting all to come and experience as never before the power of God in blessing.