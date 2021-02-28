Glo propels Nigeria’s telecoms growth in 2020

The latest data published by telecom industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has shown that national telecommunications company, Globacom, recorded a 39% growth in its internet subscriber base in 2020, thus supporting substantially the 12.45% telecoms contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which got Nigeria out of recession.

The NCC report was also reinforced by the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed that the growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry in the third quarter of 2020 was led by Globacom.

The Company added a total of 11,172,220 new data subscribers, representing 39% growth between December, 2019, and December, 2020, which is higher than the 22 percentage growth recorded in the sector in the year under review.

Globacom which ended 2019 with 28,934,439 subscribers moved to 40,106,659 at the end of 2020 to record the most growth at 39%, while MTN gained 21% growth in its data users last year to come second. Airtel occupied the third place with 20% increase.

On the contrary, 9mobile had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period. It ended the year with 12% loss.

Over the years, subscribers on the Glo network have been enjoying instant and efficient internet connectivity which is powered by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo 1. It boosts international connectivity in Nigeria, in addition to enhancing the provision of services to telecom end users.

There is also Glo 4G LTE, which, according to telecoms industry experts, is the country’s first nationwide 4G network coverage, offering instant efficient internet to millions of Nigerians at speeds multiple times faster than the 3G network. This enabling subscribers to download ultra high definition videos in seconds.

Also with its relentless investments in robust infrastructure across its operating markets, Globacom has successfully built a unique network, through which its subscribers have been delighted with unique calling experiences.