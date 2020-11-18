22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Alleged N450m Scam: Ex- Gov Shinkafi’s statement voluntary-…

FEC approves Finance Bill 2020

Reps assure workable policing system for all citizens

Nigerian Navy pledges continued support for MoD

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in…

Buhari welcomes Umahi to APC

Bogoro Advocates Research Driven Program On Livestock Production

FAAC: FG, States and LGCs share N604.004 billion…

Bayelsa: Loyalists pit Gov. Diri against deputy, as…

*Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed…

Cover

Alleged N2b fraud: Court issues warrant of arrest against fleeing ex-pension reform boss

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, due to his continued absence from court in a N2 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang on Wednesday, ordered security agents in the country to arrest to Maina and bring him before the court to face the consequences of his jumping the bail granted him by the court.

Before issuing the order for his arrest, Justice Abang revoked the N500 million bail he had granted Maina on the ground that the bail had been abused following his refusal to appear in court for trial.

Also, Justice Abang granted the application by the EFCC that Maina’s trial in the fraud charges be conducted in his absence.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Muhammed Abubakar, complained that Maina could not be found despite efforts to get him to the court.

The lawyer who informed the court that Maina was absent from proceedings for the fourth time, pleaded with the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by the fugitive defendant so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In his bench ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Maina had grossly abused the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

He ordered that Maina be arrested in any part of the country he may be found and brought to Abuja to face the trial.

In the same vein, Justice Abang gave Maina’s surety Senator Ali Ndume till November 23 to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500 million to the Federal Government for the bail bond he endorsed for the bail of Maina.

Meanwhile, Maina’s trial in the suit is expected to commence in his absence on November 23.

Maina, who has reportedly gone underground, was also said to have cut off contact with all his associates and friends, one of his acquaintances has said.

It would be recalled that Maina had missed over 10 scheduled court proceedings since September and had also been incommunicado to his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South.

The inability to reach Maina, it was learnt, had put Ndume in a panic and confusion following fears that the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, might order his detention over the failure of the defendant to show up in court.

Abang had also threatened that the senator could be detained should he fail to produce the defendant in court on November 18.

A frantic Ndume had solicited the help of the Department of State Services and the police to track down the fugitive, but so far, the security agencies had been unable to locate Maina.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2 doctors, nurse die of suspected lassa fever in Ebonyi

Editor

Learn from Ghana, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Cult clash claim 8 in Rivers

Editor

IPOB blames US, UK, Media over persistent killing of their members

Editor

Appointing a female Chief of Staff will certainly elevate President Buhari – Gender Experts

Editor

Presidency dismisses Ali Ndume’s criticism of Buhari’s Covid-19 response

Editor

Unfair Labour Practice: Labour begins strike, picketing of science ministry

Editor

16 burnt to death in bus mishap as NSCDC chases driver

Editor

Senate Introduces Bill Legalising Virtual Court Proceedings

Editor

Rainy Season: NCAA warns pilots, others against air mishap

Editor

Why NERC suspended new electricity tariff for 2 weeks – Akpeneye

Editor

VAIDS: Adeosun raises alarm over fake tax officials

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More