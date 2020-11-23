28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Features

Rotary Club Nnewi Urban installs new president

ISAAC OJO and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that Enem hall at Egbu-Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State on Saturday was filled to capacity as the 4th president of Rotary Club Nnewi Urban, Rtn. Chikwado Ejimbe was installed.

In his post installation speech, Rtn. Ejimbe said that Rotary Club Nnewi Urban under his watch would ensure that power generating set it provided for the community’s primary health center.

Overhead water tank according to him would also be constructed at the primary health center.

The newly installed president who will pilot the affairs of the club for 2020/21 promised that more Rotary Wheels would be erected at critical junctions of Nnewi metropolis as a way of curbing road crashes.

“We are going to support the young men and women in Rotaract and interact clubs within our chapter with equipment to enable them function properly.” He noted.

Rtn. Ejimbe expressed the optimism that Rotary Club will occasion remarkable development in the area and that efforts would be made to better the lives of the people of the area.

One of the awardee during the installation of the president, Hon Akachukwu Nwachukwu PHF, a youthful political prodigy said that the recognition and award conferred on him would spur him to do more for the society.

Hon Nwachukwu solicited the support and cooperation of all and sundry for the new president.

In his comment, the chairman, Organizing Committee for the presidential inauguration, Rtn. Valentine Okafor expressed satisfaction over the successful inauguration even as he appreciated the invited guests who make time to be part of the historic occasion.

Eminent personalities like Oliver Nwagbara, Christan Ezeokoli, George Adinnu, Chukwuma Ejimbe, Rob Anwuatu among others got different categories of award at the occasion.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

I’m magnificently proud of you”, V-C celebrates 3 LASU students for winning world intellectual property competition

Editor

Cult war in Nigerian universities: Turning the Ivory tower to battle field

Editor

Anambra monarch advocates stiffer punishment for rapists

Editor

Yobe takes bold step to tackle climate change

Editor

Lafia Airport conceived to boost Nasarawa State’s economy, says Dada

Editor

Ex-Minister, Chidoka condemns Enugu killings, calls for investigation

Editor

IPCR preaches peace in Nnewi

Editor

Nwokedi raises new landlords, shares 10 plots of lands to Igboburuotu members

Editor

Dissecting Nasarawa@24: The vision, the challenges so far

Editor

Balogun Market fire: How human error wrecked billion Naira goods, properties

Editor

Williams lists Stigma, others as challenges militating against sexual reproductive health in Nigeria

Editor

Donald Trump Covid-19 positive status confirms TB Joshua’s prophecy on humility

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More