Rotary Club Nnewi Urban installs new president

ISAAC OJO and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that Enem hall at Egbu-Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State on Saturday was filled to capacity as the 4th president of Rotary Club Nnewi Urban, Rtn. Chikwado Ejimbe was installed.

In his post installation speech, Rtn. Ejimbe said that Rotary Club Nnewi Urban under his watch would ensure that power generating set it provided for the community’s primary health center.

Overhead water tank according to him would also be constructed at the primary health center.

The newly installed president who will pilot the affairs of the club for 2020/21 promised that more Rotary Wheels would be erected at critical junctions of Nnewi metropolis as a way of curbing road crashes.

“We are going to support the young men and women in Rotaract and interact clubs within our chapter with equipment to enable them function properly.” He noted.

Rtn. Ejimbe expressed the optimism that Rotary Club will occasion remarkable development in the area and that efforts would be made to better the lives of the people of the area.

One of the awardee during the installation of the president, Hon Akachukwu Nwachukwu PHF, a youthful political prodigy said that the recognition and award conferred on him would spur him to do more for the society.

Hon Nwachukwu solicited the support and cooperation of all and sundry for the new president.

In his comment, the chairman, Organizing Committee for the presidential inauguration, Rtn. Valentine Okafor expressed satisfaction over the successful inauguration even as he appreciated the invited guests who make time to be part of the historic occasion.

Eminent personalities like Oliver Nwagbara, Christan Ezeokoli, George Adinnu, Chukwuma Ejimbe, Rob Anwuatu among others got different categories of award at the occasion.