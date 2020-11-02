National Youth Day: Nigeria is united, on course – Kebbi Gov

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, BirninKebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has declared that Nigeria is united, just as it is on course, as well as on the right track to more greatness.

Bagudu spoke on Sunday, when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the members of various Kebbi youth groups, at the celebration of the 2020 National Youth Day, held at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, in Birnin Kebbi.

He said:” Nigeria is a one, united, indivisible country and we pray that, it continues to be so. It cannot however be said that, it cannot be made better. This is our collective responsibility.”

The Kebbi Governor added that, there was the urgent need to provide the youths with the confidence of a truly united Nigeria.

“This is to empower them to take up competitions with other countries, to do better and support Nigeria,” Bagudu averred.

He further expressed delight that, Nigeria was abundantly blessed with a crop of talented, committed and robust youthful population.

The governor spoke eloquently about an indigene of Kebbi State ,Zaidu Sanusi Jega who has attained international fame as a professional footballer now playing for the Portuguese first division club , Porto and also a member of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

His words : “This is contrary to what is happening in other countries that are suffering from the abject dearth of such a blissful youthful population.

“Proactive efforts should however be made to effectively harness these abundant resources and blessings, to better the nation.

“The youths should be made to effectively take up their future leadership challenges and help them to explore and exploit their talents fully.

“There are numerous opportunities in entrepreneurship, ICT, sports, agriculture, entertainment and arts, among others.

“There are also abundant opportunities provided by the three tiers of government in the areas of training and marketing , as well as enabling policies and programmes in this direction.”

Bagudu cited a glaring and classical example of two young Nigerians who sold their ICT firm for $ 200 million , equivalent to 80 billion naira in the midst of the #ENDSARS protests.

The governor commended President MuhammduBuhari for his patience and understanding during the Endsars protest.

“It is only under Buhari that, the youths are able to vent out their grievances to the government in such a brazen manner,” he averred.

He however regretted that , the #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums and enemies of a peaceful , united and an indivisible Nigeria.

The Kebbi Governor further extolled the diligence, dedication and patriotism of the corps members, whom he said had sacrificed their comfort to entrench peace,unity and national development.

He also called on youths in the country to respect and appreciate what the security agencies were doing in their relentless efforts in providing security and protection of lives and property of the citizens.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Gidado Aliyu Kaliel expressed gratitude to governor Bagudu for his presence at the event.

He described governor Bagudu’s administration passion for youth’s welfare and development as unprecedented in the history of the state.

Kaliel said that, the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has placed emphasis on the development of teeming youth.

This is by providing an enabling atmosphere for youth to discover their hidden talents and provide abundant opportunities for them, to excel.

He further commended the youths in the state for demonstrating decorum and maturity during the #Endsars protests.

In their seperate goodwill messages, Dr. Buhari Usman Gwandu, Dr Saratu Mera, Haiya Zara’uWali Special Adviser to the governor on Women Affairs and the Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammdu Iliyasu Bashar, represented by the Wazirin Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, commended both the state and federal governments for the myriad of interventions unfolded for the development of youths.

Dr. Buhari Usman Gwandu urged the youths to wake up and take advantage of the initiatives provided by government towards making the youths self-employed as government, he said, cannot provide job to everybody in the country.

In her message of goodwill, Dr. Saratu Mera, challenged the youths to brace up by also contributing to the socio -economic development of the country by being active members of the society, rather than engaging in social vices.