27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

EndSARS: Update, upgrade Nigeria Police Force, group tells…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of…

*Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with…

AEDC rolls out mass metering, targets 900,000 customers

NIWA proposes N6.6bn to improve inland waterways transportation

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention…

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture…

Engineer Sule warns public officers against extra budgetary…

News

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of public infrastructure

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Former Cross-River State Governor, Clement Ebri has condenmed the destruction of public infrastructure during the recent #EndSARS protest in the state.

In a statement entitled ‘#ENDSARS Protest: Aftermath and Hope for the future’ released on Tuesday, he lamented the plight of teeming youths across the state and indeed the nation.

He however advised but that there are better ways to air grievances, foster dialogue and resolve such grievances in a peaceful manner.

He said “It is most unfortunate that in the pursuit of a legitimate demand, we have suffered serious unintended collateral damage. For several decades the citizens of our dear state have exhibited endearing fortitude, patriotic self-abnegation and invincible determination to excel within the comity of states of the federation.

“With this age-long abiding commitment to the growth and development of our state, I am hopeful that we cannot allow the ugly and uncharacteristic incident that occurred in Calabar between Friday, October 23rd through Sunday the 25th define us as a people. We are so much better than that!

“While the wanton destruction of both public and private property is condemnable, In no uncertain terms, one cannot afford to be negligent about the plight of our teeming youths across the state and indeed the nation, but I strongly maintain that there is a better way to air grievances, foster dialogue and resolve such grievances in a peaceful manner.

“We should not burn down the barn in order to kill the rats.

He commiserated with the Cross River State government, the Federal government, other state governments, corporate entities and individuals who have lost property and in some cases their sources of livelihood.

“Importantly I empathize with the security agencies across the nation, particularly the Police, those who may have lost friends and loved ones or sustained varying degrees of injuries during this dark page of our history.
“I therefore call on us all to rethink our actions and inactions, pre and post #EndSARS, and we may find that we all share varying degrees of passive and active culpability. Thankfully the Federal government has acceded to the demands of the protestors.

“The state governments are equally keying into the federal plan of action. Let’s sheathe our swords while the modalities for the implementation of the demands are being worked out.

“In the meantime, my appeal goes out to the Federal Government as well as well-meaning individuals and organizations, both domestic and foreign, to come to our aid as we begin the monumental task of rebuilding the infrastructures that have been destroyed over the last few weeks.

“I believe that the present situation, as sad as it is, presents us an opportunity as a collective to come together and reason together, for a people cannot walk together, nor indeed can they evolve an effective pathway to inclusive development and a desired future, if they are not in agreement.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Anambra South:FG Arraigns Obinna Uzor’s Lawyer, Remanded In Prison

Editor

C/River Commissioner donates food items, cash to kids

Editor

Abuja residents’ fear heightens as kidnappings continue

Editor

Aregbesola explains real mission of Chinese Medics

Editor

Kidnap of JSS3 students: It’s about security paralysis in Kaduna – Shehu Sani

Editor

Covid-19 / Workers Day: Kogi NLC Calls for Joint Battle Against the Pandemic

Editor

ITF Trains 700 Youths In ICT

Editor

NAF All-female crew embark on operational intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission

Editor

New GOC tasks officers on efficient service delivery

Editor

Northern CAN express shock, pains over demise of its Secretary General

Editor

Panic in Benue as COVID- 19 hits first family, top govt officials

Editor

Nigerian Military monitoring inter-state movement of criminals

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More