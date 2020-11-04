EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of public infrastructure

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Former Cross-River State Governor, Clement Ebri has condenmed the destruction of public infrastructure during the recent #EndSARS protest in the state.

In a statement entitled ‘#ENDSARS Protest: Aftermath and Hope for the future’ released on Tuesday, he lamented the plight of teeming youths across the state and indeed the nation.

He however advised but that there are better ways to air grievances, foster dialogue and resolve such grievances in a peaceful manner.

He said “It is most unfortunate that in the pursuit of a legitimate demand, we have suffered serious unintended collateral damage. For several decades the citizens of our dear state have exhibited endearing fortitude, patriotic self-abnegation and invincible determination to excel within the comity of states of the federation.

“With this age-long abiding commitment to the growth and development of our state, I am hopeful that we cannot allow the ugly and uncharacteristic incident that occurred in Calabar between Friday, October 23rd through Sunday the 25th define us as a people. We are so much better than that!

“While the wanton destruction of both public and private property is condemnable, In no uncertain terms, one cannot afford to be negligent about the plight of our teeming youths across the state and indeed the nation, but I strongly maintain that there is a better way to air grievances, foster dialogue and resolve such grievances in a peaceful manner.

“We should not burn down the barn in order to kill the rats.

He commiserated with the Cross River State government, the Federal government, other state governments, corporate entities and individuals who have lost property and in some cases their sources of livelihood.

“Importantly I empathize with the security agencies across the nation, particularly the Police, those who may have lost friends and loved ones or sustained varying degrees of injuries during this dark page of our history.

“I therefore call on us all to rethink our actions and inactions, pre and post #EndSARS, and we may find that we all share varying degrees of passive and active culpability. Thankfully the Federal government has acceded to the demands of the protestors.

“The state governments are equally keying into the federal plan of action. Let’s sheathe our swords while the modalities for the implementation of the demands are being worked out.

“In the meantime, my appeal goes out to the Federal Government as well as well-meaning individuals and organizations, both domestic and foreign, to come to our aid as we begin the monumental task of rebuilding the infrastructures that have been destroyed over the last few weeks.

“I believe that the present situation, as sad as it is, presents us an opportunity as a collective to come together and reason together, for a people cannot walk together, nor indeed can they evolve an effective pathway to inclusive development and a desired future, if they are not in agreement.”