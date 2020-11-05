EndSARS: FCTA inaugurates committee on damages, compensation

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has inaugurated a ministerial committee for assessment of damages and loss of lives during the #EndSARS Protests across the nation’s capital.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, malam Muhammad Bello, who inaugurated the 18-man committee on Thursday in Abuja, said the committee will visit and assess the extent of damages done to individuals and public properties and assign value.

He said the committee which is expected to submit its report within 2 weeks would identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered.

Bello said, “The committee is to visit and assess the extent of damage to individual and public properties and assign value.

“It will also identify those affected and ascertain their losses, lives affected and assess the loss suffered”

The minister explained that the committee would also recommend the level and modalities of compensation, as well advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestal future occurrences.

At the inauguration, the FCTA permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola condemned the loss of lives and property during the #EndSARS protests.

He charged members of the committee to put in their best to deliver on the mandate given to them.

In his response, the committee’s chairman and Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Idriss assured FCT minister that the committee would do its best.