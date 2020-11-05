26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Defunct SARS Panel: Complainant testifies how an inspector…

ASUU seeks better welfare package for journalists

250 players battle for honours as N13m CBN…

Ripples Nig centre set to train journalists on…

Reps walk out Minister over failure to submit…

*South-West ministers forum an open show of shame,…

APC takes delivery of membership registration materials

Fashola decry inadequate funding for 711 projects worth…

#EndSARS: FCTA inaugurates committee on damages, compensation

Environmental hazards: KEDCO launches 2020 mega safety campaign

Metro

#EndSARS: FCTA inaugurates committee on damages, compensation

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has inaugurated a ministerial committee for assessment of damages and loss of lives during the #EndSARS Protests across the nation’s capital.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, malam Muhammad Bello, who inaugurated the 18-man committee on Thursday in Abuja, said the committee will visit and assess the extent of damages done to individuals and public properties and assign value.

He said the committee which is expected to submit its report within 2 weeks would identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered.

Bello said, “The committee is to visit and assess the extent of damage to individual and public properties and assign value.

“It will also identify those affected and ascertain their losses, lives affected and assess the loss suffered”

The minister explained that the committee would also recommend the level and modalities of compensation, as well advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestal future occurrences.

At the inauguration, the FCTA permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola condemned the loss of lives and property during the #EndSARS protests.

He charged members of the committee to put in their best to deliver on the mandate given to them.

In his response, the committee’s chairman and Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Idriss assured FCT minister that the committee would do its best.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: FG charged to explore ICT solution

Editor

Ex-militant, groundnut seller, get justice, as court sentence killers to death

Editor

Flood kills 16, destroys 3,042 houses in Bauchi

Editor

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke, on fresh charges

Editor

Man dies in Anambra hotel

Editor

Foundation honours 8 traffic wardens, FRSC controllers, others in Abuja

Editor

FCTA vaccinates over 300 dogs, extends exercise

Editor

Bisexual married man exposed in Lagos

Editor

Abuja residents must heed to govt’s order on COVID-19- CP

Editor

Police in Anambra confirm murder of monarch’s successor, go after killers

Editor

Victims of De-Villa land scam demand justice

Editor

Kogi Police Command Arrests A Three – Man Kidnap, Robbery Gang Suspects In Kogi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More