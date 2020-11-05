Environmental hazards: KEDCO launches 2020 mega safety campaign

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Thursday, launched Safety Mega Drive (SMD) to address hazards and faults in the network across its franchise states of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa.

The annual exercise is to promote the safety of lives and property for overall efficiency in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

According to a Statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, “in the last of such exercise which was conducted in December 2018, no fewer than 3, 222 hazards were identified (mostly related to network issues) across our franchise area and 80% of the identified hazards were resolved.

” The exercise has achieved its objective of increased health, safety and environment awareness, reducing accidents while improving network standardization.

” As the exercise begins today, all staff are expected to go out to identify at least five hazards and report back to the HSE unit via a unique SMD form and pictures through the Ki-Metric web based app (www.kedco.ng/kimetric).

” We use this medium to call on the public to also help us in identifying and reporting any hazards as our team would be going round to receive such reports.”

In his message, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of KEDCO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna said the issue of safety would be treated with all the seriousness it deserved.

“This exercise we have sustained because of its importance on environmental safety for both staff and customers. It’s always a win-win situation for us because safety guarantees the business of ensuring protection for all stakeholders.”