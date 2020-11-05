33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Environmental hazards: KEDCO launches 2020 mega safety campaign

Omo-Agege Decries Diversion of 13% Derivation Funds by…

How troops rescued kidnapped women, children in N/West,…

Governor Uzodinma pledge support for 2020 Christian pilgrimage

*Alpha Beta Fraud: Group demands investigation into vandalism…

Camp resumption :NYSC assurés on full implementation of…

NEPAD seeks NASS support to combat poverty, reform

Africa’s plug-in on China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

Xinjiang religious freedom fully guaranteed: Report

China’s solutions to pandemic-hit global economy – cooperation…

News

Governor Uzodinma pledge support for 2020 Christian pilgrimage

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam (r) with the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma during the 2020 Pilgrimage Sensitization visit by the former to the latter at the Government House in Imo State recently.

The Executive Governor of IMO State, His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma has promised to sponsor 500 pilgrims for this year’s Christian pilgrimage to Israel. He made this known recently at Imo State Government House, Owerri while receiving in audience the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam who was in the State on a sensitization visit.

Governor Uzodinma commended the Commission for their initiative to organize a spcial prayer and peace building session for all the Governors and top Christian political Leaders in the country. According to him, “as the Chairman of the of the Mobilization Team of 2020 Christian Pilgrimage I will mobilize other Governors and political leaders.

He assured the Executive Secretary that his administration would continue to support Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Imo State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for receiving him and his team who were on a day sensitization visit to the state.

He commended the Governor for his continuous support for christian pilgrimage in the past years, according to him, ” you have always supported Christian Pilgrimage before you became a governor”.

He explained that his support will pave way for other Governors in the South South to follow suit.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Court Awards N1m Damages Against FG over Crackdown on

Editor

NDAF Wants ECTDA, Other Agencies’ Intervention on Ongoing Construction in Nsukka

Editor

35,993 Plateau households to benefit from Dangote’s Covid-19 palliative

Editor

Foreseen US, Iran war: Buhari told to place Islamic Movement in Nigeria on watch list

Editor

Nigerians must ensure activities do not endanger Earth

Editor

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF tells Buhari

Editor

Plateau: Philanthropist spends N226m scholarship on orphans, vulnerable children to study abroad

Editor

Sexual harassment bill targets Nigerian lecturers – ASUU

Editor

Madagascar COVID organics can’t treat COVID-19, says NIPRD DG

Editor

NCC creates new department to accelerate FG’s Digital Economy Agenda

Editor

CBCN appoints Fr Alumuku KSJI’s Spiritual Director of Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria

Editor

Arewa Youth Forum celebrates Aisha Buhari for helping the poor

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More