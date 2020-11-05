Governor Uzodinma pledge support for 2020 Christian pilgrimage

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam (r) with the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma during the 2020 Pilgrimage Sensitization visit by the former to the latter at the Government House in Imo State recently.

The Executive Governor of IMO State, His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma has promised to sponsor 500 pilgrims for this year’s Christian pilgrimage to Israel. He made this known recently at Imo State Government House, Owerri while receiving in audience the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam who was in the State on a sensitization visit.

Governor Uzodinma commended the Commission for their initiative to organize a spcial prayer and peace building session for all the Governors and top Christian political Leaders in the country. According to him, “as the Chairman of the of the Mobilization Team of 2020 Christian Pilgrimage I will mobilize other Governors and political leaders.

He assured the Executive Secretary that his administration would continue to support Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Imo State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for receiving him and his team who were on a day sensitization visit to the state.

He commended the Governor for his continuous support for christian pilgrimage in the past years, according to him, ” you have always supported Christian Pilgrimage before you became a governor”.

He explained that his support will pave way for other Governors in the South South to follow suit.