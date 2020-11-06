BON president laments neglect of grassroot sports reporting

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The President of Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria(BON), Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim has urged sports writers in Nigeria to help develop grass root sports in the country through adequate coverage, which she identified as a major way of discovering talents in sporting activities across the country.

Hajiya Sa’a who decried the fact that many Nigerian talented youths have been wasting their talents unnoticed, insisted that adequate coverage of grassroot sporting activities will not reduce the problem of youth restiveness, but will also encourage national development.

She further advised sports writers to diversify their pattern of news reporting by generating more local sports news content.

Hajiya Sa’a lamented that the attitude of wholesome report of foreign sports stories by sports writers has continued to have adverse effects on local sporting acivities, affecting human development and socio-economic wellbeing of the country.

According to her, “failure to diversify the current trend of sports reporting, means that the future of traditional sports activities in Nigeria is bleak.”

Hajiya Sa’a, who also is the Director General, Abubakar Rimi Television(ARTV), Kano, stated this while receiving the newly inaugurated exco members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kano state chapter.

She emphasized that, “when we say sports it should not stop at just football.”

According to her, “most of our younger ones don’t know how blessed we are as a country in the area of our own local sports, take a look at hunting it is a sports that is ours, which can attract huge tourist investment, please dig into this areas and fashion out other new areas to promote our local sports.

“Sports writers need to work hard to promote our local sports for our youths to embrace such sports and excel in them and same will further unify our country.”

Hajiya Sa’a, however, reassured sports writers of support and guidance in the conduct of their professional duties.

Moreso, the General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Kano, Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, who also received SWAN Kano exco in his office on Thursday appealed to sports writers to invest energy in reporting grass roots sports events.

“Sports writers should look inward, we have sports like Dambe, Langa and Shadi, that we need to showcase to our people, there are too many foreign sports stories all over the places, this is not to a certain extent too healthy for us as a sporting nation,” Abdulrasheed stated

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The President of Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria(BON), Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim has urged sports writers in Nigeria to help develop grass root sports in the country through adequate coverage, which she identified as a major way of discovering talents in sporting activities across the country.

Hajiya Sa’a who decried the fact that many Nigerian talented youths have been wasting their talents unnoticed, insisted that adequate coverage of grassroot sporting activities will not only reduce the problem of youth restiveness, but will also encourage national development.