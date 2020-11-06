2021 Budget: Senate wants satellite towns to benefit from FCT allocation

By Ignatius Okorocha

Unhappy with the state of infrastructural development in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senate on Thursday pledged to ensure that satellite towns in the territory benefit from the 2021 Statutory Budget.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this during the budget defence of the FCT Ministry at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Sen. Kyari said that the Senate would repeat in the 2021 statutory budget what it did in the 2020 budget for the ministry.

This he explained will fast track infrastructural development in the satellite towns.

He also revealed that the National Assembly was committed to concluding work on the FCT appropriation bill before it goes on break in December.

Accordingly, this will allow both budgets; the national priority budget and the statutory budget of the ministry to run concurrently from January, in the 2021 fiscal year.

He emphasized the need to reprioritize ongoing projects in the city.

Meanwhile, N45, 527, 118, 338 has been proposed as National Priority Capital Budget for the FCT for the fiscal year 2021.

The sum is to sustain the implementation of critical projects in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the Satellite towns.

Presenting the budget proposal before the Senate Committee, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, said priority attention was given to the completion of on-going projects.

The priority projects include the construction of southern parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road I (RR1), Rehabilitation and Expansion of Outer Northern Expressway Project Lot II (Kubwa Road from Federal Civil Service Collage – Villa Roundabout) and 26 others.