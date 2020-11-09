25 C
News

#EndSARS Protests: Enugu panel engages religious leaders on call for memoranda

The Administrative Panel of Inquiry constituted by the Enugu State government to look into the recent loss of lives and other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel, resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests, and recommend compensation that may be paid to them, has reminded the general public that the submission of letters of complaint and memoranda by victims is still ongoing and closes on November 19, 2020.

The panel gave the reminder when its members led by their Chairman, Justice Fredrick Obieze (Rtd.), paid advocacy visits to leaders of various religious groups in the state, on the genuine intention of the state government to ensure that victims are compensated appropriately as well as the need to engage them for adequate and timely information dissemination through all their places of worship to enable people access the panel for submissions.

According to the panel, “the letters and memoranda which should be in two (2) copies and/or a soft copy should be submitted on or before November 19, 2020 at the Conference Room, Office of the Head of Service, State Secretariat Enugu. Email: endsarspanel@gmail.com”.

It requested interested members of the public to call the following numbers: 0806 846 7334, 08126270512, for further inquires.

The religious leaders visited include the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. C.V.C Onaga, Archbishop Emmanuel O. Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Christopher Edeh of the Methodist Church Nigeria and the Sarki Hausa in Enugu, among others.

Members of the panel, who are also mandated to look into the related destruction of properties of private citizens and security infrastructure in Enugu State, were Professor Frank Ezugwu (Provost, ESUTH College of Medicine) – Member; Professor Agozie Ogbodo (Dean, Faculty of Law, Godfrey Okoye University) – Member; H.R.H. Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu(Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa Nike) – Member; Professor Ngozi Ejionueme (Head, Department of Marketing, ESUT) – Member.

Others are Rev. Emmanuel Edeh (CAN Chairman in Enugu State) –Member; Chief Frank Maluze (Chartered Estate Surveyor and Valuer) – Member; Comrade Modester Onwuha (Vice-President, SUG, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus) – Member; Barrister Ben. Chinedu Oloko (Private Legal Practitioner representing the Youths) – Member and Mr. Charles Abugu (Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service) – Secretary.

