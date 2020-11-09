33 C
Troops kill 2 bandits, nab gun runners in North-West

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops in the North-West have continued successful run against criminals in the region with arrest of two suspected gun runners Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

They were arrested at Tangaza Town by troops of Operation ACCORD acting on credible intelligence on their movement.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a press release that one Light Machine Gun, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle was recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects are currently in custody for further action.

“In another development on 8 November 2020, following credible intelligence that bandits were operating at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops swiftly mobilized to the area and made contact with armed bandits. After exchange of fire, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 of them. Items recovered include one motorcycle, 4 magazines and 2 cell phones.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI DAJI deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect is currently in custody for necessary action. The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive and confidence building patrols. Additionally, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to dominate the air space with air patrols providing close air support for ground troops with Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions.

4. The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in the fight against enemies of our Nation.”

