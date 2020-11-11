Insecurity: NAF awaits procurement of 19 Fighter Jets for N-East Operations-Air Force Chief

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the Nigerian Air Force is expecting delivery of 19 additional aircrafts in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

He disclosed this during the 2021 Budget defence before the Senate Committee on Air Force at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

According to him, the Airforce had carried out operation for over 60,000 hours with half of those in the North East to fight insurgency.

“We are expecting 3 J-17 fighters from Pakistan, 12 super Tucano United States, one M-171 and 3 special mission aircrafts from NIMASA.

“We are talking of about 19 additional aircrafts.”

The CAS also said one hanger had been relocated to Maiduguri to support aircraft maintenance.

Sadique said the NAF had trained 119 pilots from Liberia Air Force in support of the West African military.

He added that about 200 personnel were receiving training in nine different countries.

“We are expecting that this pilots would soon join their colleagues in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

He added that the series of training had greatly improved the efficiency of the NAF in covert operation.

A member of the committee, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), said the Federal Government must rededicate resources and deploy technology to fight insurgency, complaining that N1 billion was meagre for serious training, research and development.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn N’Allah, said the panel would be willing to visit the North East for on-the-spot assessment of the region.

He commended the NAF for efforts to rid the North East of insurgency.

He said: “The committee is willing and ready for two on-the-spot visits to the theatre (of terrorism) maybe Maiduguri and elsewhere, so that we can register formally our appreciation to the efforts of the Air Force to the challenges of insecurity.

“By this we will be able to demonstrate that there are different ways to give our lives as far as protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

“There is no greater service one can render to one’s country than sacrificing one’s live to the peace and order, as well as protection of the territorial integrity of the country. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Air force.