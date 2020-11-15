26.6 C
Education

Malpractice : Over 215,000 WAEC candidates know fate Dec. 12

By Felix Khanoba

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it has fixed a date to decide on the examination malpractice cases arising from the conduct of its 2020 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The AUTHORITY reports that results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of persons that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

A post on WAEC Nigeria Twitter’s handle, @waecnigeria, on Saturday, said the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) will meet on 10-12 December, 2020 to decide the fate of the affected candidates.

“The Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), which is the Council’s highest decision-making organ on examination-related matters will meet on December 10-12, 2020 to decide on the examination malpractice cases arising from the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020.

“Results are usually withheld when candidates are reported to have violated the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination. Such reports are further investigated and results of culpable candidates are cancelled while that of those who are not culpable are released, ” the exam body tweeted.

It would be recalled that a total of 1,549,740 candidates registered for the examination from 19,129 recognised secondary schools in Nigeria.

Of the number that registered for the examination, 1,538,445 candidates sat for the exam.

The examination was also administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea where the Nigeria curriculum for Senior Secondary School is being used.

