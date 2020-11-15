TETFund’s BoT chairman thumbs up LASU

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has lauded Lagos State University for its effective utilisation of funds from the body.

Ibrahim-Imam gave the commendation when he led members of the BoT on an interaction and assessment visit to the University, as part of their tour of universities in the country where TETFund has projects. He also commended the University for its well deserved latest ranking as the second Best University in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who received the team in his office, was unequivocal in attributing the sustained peace and development being enjoyed by the institution in the last four years, to, amongst other things, the interventions of TETFund.

He listed the sponsorship of staff members to conferences and trainings, infrastructural development and selection of some academic staff for research grants award, as some critical areas of interventions afforded the university.

“We are deeply grateful to you and your team for what you have done in the life of our institution. You have not only supported us, you have taken a step further to visit us.

“From 2016 till date, we have not had a moment of crisis and the reason is not far-fetched. Before now, many of our colleagues were not able to go for conferences for a long time and this was part of the things that caused tensions in the University. But when we came in 2016, we met with you and expressed our readiness to access and utilize our funds and you obliged.

“On infrastructural developments, TETFund intervention projects have proved critical in our admission process. With the TETFund projects on our campuses complementing the government’s efforts, our ability to admit more students in our programmes is enhanced. Today, we have 70 programmes and they are all accredited, thanks to the interventions of TETFund,” he said.

In his response, the TETFund BoT chairman said, “since my appointment as chairman of TETFund, today is my happiest day. The testimony I have heard from the Vice Chancellor has made me happy.

“We have gone round to interact with VCs around the country and to see how we have fared, but I can tell you that since we embarked on these visits, this is the best testimony I have heard. Yours is the greatest testimony that TETFund is performing.”