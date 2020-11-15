26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Education

TETFund’s BoT chairman thumbs up LASU

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has lauded Lagos State University for its effective utilisation of funds from the body.

Ibrahim-Imam gave the commendation when he led members of the BoT on an interaction and assessment visit to the University, as part of their tour of universities in the country where TETFund has projects. He also commended the University for its well deserved latest ranking as the second Best University in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who received the team in his office, was unequivocal in attributing the sustained peace and development being enjoyed by the institution in the last four years, to, amongst other things, the interventions of TETFund.

He listed the sponsorship of staff members to conferences and trainings, infrastructural development and selection of some academic staff for research grants award, as some critical areas of interventions afforded the university.

“We are deeply grateful to you and your team for what you have done in the life of our institution. You have not only supported us, you have taken a step further to visit us.

“From 2016 till date, we have not had a moment of crisis and the reason is not far-fetched. Before now, many of our colleagues were not able to go for conferences for a long time and this was part of the things that caused tensions in the University. But when we came in 2016, we met with you and expressed our readiness to access and utilize our funds and you obliged.

“On infrastructural developments, TETFund intervention projects have proved critical in our admission process. With the TETFund projects on our campuses complementing the government’s efforts, our ability to admit more students in our programmes is enhanced. Today, we have 70 programmes and they are all accredited, thanks to the interventions of TETFund,” he said.

In his response, the TETFund BoT chairman said, “since my appointment as chairman of TETFund, today is my happiest day. The testimony I have heard from the Vice Chancellor has made me happy.

“We have gone round to interact with VCs around the country and to see how we have fared, but I can tell you that since we embarked on these visits, this is the best testimony I have heard. Yours is the greatest testimony that TETFund is performing.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ex-VC lauds SON over adoption of turbine, marine fuel standards

Editor

BECE: Closure of registration portal not to punish schools – NECO

Editor

NasPoly: ASUP seeks reinstatement of 7 disengaged staff

Editor

COVID-19: JAMB seeks price review of NASENI products

Editor

Federal University Birnin-Kebbi matriculates 1,305 students

Editor

Free Education: Kano Out-Of-School Children Data Drops From 1,306,106 To 410,873, Says Ganduje’s Aide

Editor

26 bag First Class as UniAbuja graduates 10,331 students

Editor

SSCE: NECO shifts exam dates over security challenges

Editor

‘Teachers’ special pay package ‘ll sustain quality education’

Editor

Umahi offers scholarship to children of murdered couple

Editor

JAMB to fix exam date for candidates with verification problem

Editor

COVID-19: Federal Poly Nasarawa produces ventilator, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More