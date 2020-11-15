26.6 C
Education

Exam malpractice: Kogi Poly discovers ‘magic centres’, 16 students arrested

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salihu Usman, said the management of the institution has discovered ‘examination magic centres’ operating in areas not far from the school.

The rector told newsmen in Lokoja that 16 students have been arrested over the issue while over 32 are on the run.

He pointed out that the “magic centres” were created and controlled by a syndicate of some disgruntled elements in the system and have been operating within the campus while examinations are ongoing.

According to Usman, “on the 5th of November 2020 , our security team was able to burst one of the centres called ‘Champion Lodge’ at Sarkin Noma a suburb of Lokoja after the primary school.”

The rector pointed out that even though the suspects escaped before the arrival of the security team, a total of 32 scripts already answered with respective different courses bearing students particulars were retrieved from “California Lodge” at the same Sarki Noma axis where they were kept for onward transmission to their principals.”

He disclosed that other participants at the magic centre were arrested and confessed to, not only participated, but also paid N2,000 per paper.

Usman further pointed out that as at Monday 9th November 2020, additional 12 participants of the alleged magic centres were also arrested and they equally confessed of their involvement in the malpractice, while two students of the school, whose rooms were used as magic centre and transit point of the scripts were also arrested.

He alleged that some staff of the institution who are bent on sabotaging the ongoing reforms embarked by the new administration, have been inciting students against the constituted authority of the Polytechnic.

He therefore warned staff, students and the entire Polytechnic community, that the management under his watch would not tolerate acts capable of tarnishing the credibility of the results and certificates of the institution.

The rector commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for creating an enabling environment for learning.

