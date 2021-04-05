39.5 C
Education

JAMB to raid tutorial centres, others over illegal use of logo

By Felix Khanoba 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned operators of tutorial centres, cybercafes and other entities against using the Board’s name and logo in their activities, aimed at defrauding candidates. 

Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede,  said the Board will soon engage security agencies to comb every part of the country to put an end to such illegal activities. 

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY  on Sunday in Abuja and signed by JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said Oloyede disclosed this in Ilorin, while handing over some operators of cybercafé and tutorial centres a  to security agents on Friday. 

He expressed serious concerns that such operators have formed the habit of deceiving hapless candidates through using the Board’s logo and name to defraud and extort them.

 “The stock-in-trade of these unscrupulous elements is to lure innocent candidates to part with their money under the deceptive guise of registering them for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents,” the statement said. 

While saying it is a criminal offence for organisations to use the Board’s name and logo when not licensed by the Board, the registrar warned that the Board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms. 

He lamented that affected cyber cafes and tutorial centres  use the name and logo of the Board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.

According to him, anybody not licensed by the Board to register candidates and who goes ahead to print banners advertising the Board’s services would be arrested and prosecuted. 

