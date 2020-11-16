Fish Production: FABDA holds stakeholders meeting in Awka

Anambra State Government says it is committed to boosting aquaculture, as a sustainable industry in line with its agricultural blue print.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency, FABDA, Mr. Emeka Iloghalu, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting, in Awka.

According to Mr. Iloghalu, Governor Willie Obiano has secured and approved disbursement of the Central Bank of Nigeria Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme Facility, which fish production will benefit from.

He called on fish producers to key into the initiative with a view to expanding their economy in addition to boosting the state’s Gross Domestic Product, in fisheries and aquaculture.

The Chairman of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency Central Bank of Nigeria, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme

Fish business Loan Committee, Prince Christian Emeka, called on stakeholders in the fisheries and aquaculture value chain in the state to utilize the opportunity in order to achieve sustained fish production business flow in the state noting that the Committee will monitor and evaluate the continuous production of fish and repayment of the loan.

On his part a Consultant and Project Manager, Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency, Mr. Ilechukwu Okafor, called for a robust harmonious relationship in order to meet the target of achieving the desired growth and expansion in aquaculture and fish production in the state.

A fish farmer, Mr. Abumchukwu Enemuo, expressed satisfaction with the state Government’s effort at helping Anambra Fish producers gain more access to funding.