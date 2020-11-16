Governor David Umahi slashes EBSU tuition fees

Ebonyi State government has announced in a radio broadcast the slashing of tuition fee for tertiary institution students in the state.

The development was made known recently on the state-owned radio station by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

According to Ugbala, the decision by the Governor David Umahi led government to slash tuition fees of indigenes and non-indigenes students of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki to N20, 000 and N10, 000 respectively was to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus disease in the state.

He added that the government also consider the effects of the #EndSARS protests on students and their parents.