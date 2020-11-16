34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

Governor David Umahi slashes EBSU tuition fees

Ebonyi State government has announced in a radio broadcast the slashing of tuition fee for tertiary institution students in the state.

The development was made known recently on the state-owned radio station by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

According to Ugbala, the decision by the Governor David Umahi led government to slash tuition fees of indigenes and non-indigenes students of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki to N20, 000 and N10, 000 respectively was to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus disease in the state.

He added that the government also consider the effects of the #EndSARS protests on students and their parents.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Sen Bala moves against gender-based violence, regrets granting pardon to rapist in Bauchi

Editor

Group Demands Probe Of Yari Over N900Billion Misappropriation Of Zamfara Funds

Editor

Gov Ganduje extols Journalists’ role in fight against Covid-19

Editor

Buhari commends Oshiomhole’s successor, Buni, for rebuilding APC

Editor

PHED mgt expresses surprise over picketing by electricity workers

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Wike commends churches for compliance

Editor

African countries receive 6,597 scholarship slots from Saudi annually

Editor

Appointing a female Chief of Staff will certainly elevate President Buhari – Gender Experts

Editor

COVID-19:Re opening of Akanu Ibiam it’l airport postponed indefinitely

Editor

Zamfara crisis claims 6,483 lives as group urges Buhari to call members to order

Editor

ECOWAS wants government to tackle infrastructural development

Editor

Gov. Ikpeazu emerges Deputy Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More