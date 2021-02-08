FOPA @50: Reach out to your alma mater, teachers who have mentored you- Fr.Gyang tells Alumni

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos



The Education Secretary, Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, Rev Fr. Daniel Gyang, has challenge the Old Pupils Association of the Fatima Private School, Jos, to give back to their Alma mater and also teachers who have mentored them in the school.

He equally said the school remained one of the best primary schools in Plateau, and promised that it would maintain the standard it had been known for.

Gyang stated this at the golden jubilee celebration of the school in Jos, the State Capital.

The Education Secretary, thanked the old pupils for organising the event, saying “reaching out to their old teachers who have impacted their lives.

“Some of them might not be doing well, please try and reach out to them; as it will go a long way in assisting them, and even if they are okay, through your assistance they can reach out to the needy and you will be blessed”, he maintained.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President of the Association, Mr Luka Elayo, said as part of the golden jubilee celebration, it will plant and nurture to maturity, 50 trees at the Jos Wild Life Park.

Elayo who said the school was established in January 1971 by the late Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Gabriel Ganaka, explained that, the aforementioned gesture is part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“As part of the golden jubilee celebration, we are going to plant 50 trees at the Jos Wild Life Park.

“Once rainy season sets in, we will plant the trees and nurture them to maturity.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility to Plateau,” he said.

Elayo, who said series of activities had been slated as part of the celebration, added that they were aimed at thanking the institution for contributing to the growth and development of the society.

Elayo said the alma mater had produced Nigerians currently making positive impacts.

“We want to thank the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos for setting up this school 50 years ago.

“We also thank those who managed it since inception.

“This celebration is very remarkable, it is good to come back and say thank you to an institution that has made you what you are.

“We had our educational foundation here; today, many of us are placed in positions of authority, contributing our quotas to nation-building.

“This celebration is to appreciate the school for the knowledge it instilled in us,” he said.

Elayo said that as part of the golden jubilee celebration, the old pupils would also identify some projects to carry out in the school.

Also speaking, a former pupil of the school and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Hon. Edward Pwajok,

said that the alumni of the school were scattered across the country and abroad, adding that he is aware that three of them (himself inclusive) are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

Pwajok who represented Jos South/Jos East Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly, thanked the school for nurturing the old students into what they had become in the society, and promised to continue to make the school, Plateau and the nation proud.