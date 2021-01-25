21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

China has firm resolution to safeguard national interests

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate…

Xiong’an New Area in China provides model for…

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

Overseas warehouses help Chinese goods reach more foreign…

Features

History made as Buhari administration produces Nigeria’s first female ambassador to U.S

In a history making week when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first-ever African American and Asian American female Vice President of the United States, Nigeria was also recording a historic first for a female public servant.

Keeping to its commitment of upholding merit in the appointment of persons to key positions, the Muhammadu Buhari administration had again recorded another feat with the appointment of Dr Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to the United States.

Until her recent appointment, Emenike, who hails from Umukabia-Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

Over the course of her career, Emenike’s drive for excellence shines through.

During that time, she was rated among the best performing ambassadors. This was a major reason why the president submitted her name for reappointment last year, even though some others who were appointed at the same time with her were dropped.

With her recent appointment by the president as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US, she now takes over from the late 83-year-old Justice Nsofor.

Being the first female to be in that position has set a new standard, with analysts noting that her appointment has changed the landscape for Nigerian female diplomats.

She is among 52 non-career and 43 career ambassadors whose deployment was recently approved by the president.

This comes six months after the National Assembly’s confirmation of the list of ambassadors-designate submitted by the President.

Having joined the Nigeria Foreign Service about 30 years ago, Emenike served in Protocol Department and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From there, she was posted to the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire in 1992, where she served for six years. On her return to Nigeria, she was deployed to other departments of the Ministry and served meritoriously.

During this time, she represented Nigeria in numerous bilateral and multilateral missions, locally and internationally.

A retired career diplomat, Emenike holds a PhD in International Diplomacy from the University of Reading, UK, alongside four other degrees – two masters (Diplomacy and MBA); LLB, and a Bachelor.

They include a B.Sc, Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria, and an LL.B from the University of Reading in the UK while her Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy was from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

She also obtained another Master’s in International Management from University of Reading, UK. She has certificates in French and Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomacy, Nigerian Diplomatic Service Academy.

Emenike is also an author. Her published articles include: “The AFRICA We Envisage in 50 Years Time” and “Europe Needs Africa”.

She also authored a book on Nigerian diplomacy, entitled, “Africa: The Centre-Piece of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy (2015)”.

Interestingly, when she met the Irish President, Michael D. Higgins, a few years ago for her swearing-in ceremony in Dublin, he told her then he had read her book.

This says a lot about her expertise in the diplomatic field and the global significance of the book.

On the home front, Emenike is married to Chief Ikechi Emenike, a brilliant economist and highly successful entrepreneur, and they are blessed with four children. Those close to her say she is compassionate, but firm and dedicated to getting things done the right way.

Having worked in several missions abroad before retiring from the public service, Emenike brings a wealth of experience to the office.

Her appointment is seen as one that would further deepen bilateral relations and trade between the US and Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts 5-man committee to conduct election

Editor

2023 Strategy: Igbos in APC dethrones Igbokwe, affirms Idimogu as Apex Leader

Editor

The Lords Chosen was born a mega church with 1b soul mandate, says Muoka

Editor

Protests rock Ekwulobia over poor state of General Hospital, abandoned road

Editor

LASU 4th Media Parley, Awards hold in grandstyle

Editor

Nigeria’s major problem is existence of fake pastors says Bro Iyke Uzukwu

Editor

Climate change will hit Africa much harder than other continents – panel

Editor

TB Joshua, a prophet who demonstratespractical Christianity

Editor

BBA/ICC Election: John Ezeako unveils programme, saying the people are suffering

Editor

Abia moves to revive moribund Ceramics industry

Editor

#EndSARS: The significance of peace among FCT youths

Editor

BOOK REVIEW

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More