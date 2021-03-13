How Buhari encouraged Buratai to join Army in 1975 – Dr. Abubakar

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The process that led Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. T. Y. Buratai (rtd.) to join the Nigerian Army was unveiled on Friday in Abuja.

The ocassion was the launch of the book “The Legend of Buratai 2″.

The volume 1 of the book was published in 2019.

The book is authored by Lt.-Gen. Buratai with a prolific author, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar Sani as co-author.

The book of 125 pages and nine chapters, said crossing the path of then military governor, Lt. Col. Muhammadu Buhari, inspired young Tukur Yusuf Buratai to join the army..

Dr. Sani who reviewed the book said the first encounter between President Buhari and the former COAS occured in 1975.

Then Buratai was a student and the President was a military governor.

In his welcome address, the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC) , Major-General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (Rtd) commended the former COAS for the establishment of the center, saying it has become a place for excellence.

He noted that Buratai encouraged everyone around him to read and write.

In a goodwill message, a long time friend of the former COAS, Mr John Atanda described him as a “hardworking student, not lazy at all academically, performed brilliantly and a good leader.”

In his remarks, Hon. Jafaru Suleiman Ribadu representing Yola North/South and Girei Federal Constituency Adamawa State in House of Representatives described the co-author as a legendary leader who inspires his subjects by setting a record of bravery against terrorists whose ideology is difficult to change but despite that, continues to record successes through authentic leadership.

He said that, the book will help young people to learn about the disciplines behind success and virtues that can make them to excel in their various endeavors.

On his part, RT Hon George Galloway from United Kingdom applauded the author and co author of The Legend of Buratai Volume 2, describing the book’s initiative as unique and laudable.

He also said, Nigeria is fortunate to be blessed with a resplendent military prodigy like Buratai.

Responding, the author, His Excellency Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai said, he was inspired by the the first volume of the book which made him to pen down all his experiences from Primary one til date.

“Its a real life story and I am hoping that my own modest story will serve as an inspiration and encouragement to our young people, so that they can aspire to be anything in life” he said.

Buratai also said to succeed in life, one has to be fearless and tough. He mentioned how he abducted to rear Snake after having his first encounter with snake in 1993 when he travelled to Harare, Zimbabwe.

He explained that, the snake gives him courage and made him to overcome fear.

He further said the Volume two of The Legend Of Buratai book is tailored to suit senior secondary school and tertiary students, especially cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna.

He therefore gave youths secret of living as they grow. According to Buratai, this includes Fitness, participating in sporting activities, being religious, following ones conscience and responsible for any task given.

There was a brief Investiture ceremony of the Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd) as the Grand Patron of the National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE

There were goodwill messages from prominent guests at the event, aside poem recitation, comedy performance and musical interlude presented by some secondary school students.