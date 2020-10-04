22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Features

Unizik pedestrian bridge taken over by hawkers, beggars

The pedestrian bridge at the UNIZIK Temporary site junction in Awka has been taken over by hawkers and beggars.

This is coming against incessant warning from the state government. The Pedestrian Bridge construction was initiated during Senator Chris Ngige’s stint but constructed by then Governor Peter Obi led administration to reduce the rate of accidents on that axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Hawkers and other types of traders now brazenly display their wares and engage in competition for buyers’ attention, while in the process hampering free flow of human traffic along the bridge.

Both on the staircase of the bridge and even under it, different items such as clothes, fruits, belts, shoe polish, food, snacks, and soft drinks are on display.

Giving his experience at the pedestrian bridge, Mr. Chinedu Etula, said crossing the pedestrian bridge has become challenging most especially during the evening hours due to over flooded trading activities on the bridge and appealed to the State Government to ensure that the enforcement team take up the responsibility of preventing the traders from the bridge in order to restore the pedestrian bridge to the purpose it was constructed.
For Mr Izunna Okafor serious attention should be given to the pedestrian bridge to ensure it does not become a hangout for hoodlums to indulge in all kinds of crimes.

When approached, some of the traders who displayed their wares on the bridge hide their faces from the camera and said that they were tired of being interviewed by the press about their sufferings.

They, however expressed their willingness to leave the bridge if the Government will assist them find affordable alternatives that will enable them meet up with their family and personal responsibilities.

When contacted, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Venerable Amaechi Okwuisa recalled the dangers that faced pedestrians on the road

before the intervention of the state government through the construction of the pedestrian bridge and installation of barricades to ensure that people use the bridge.

He stated that the agency has been working tirelessly to put a stop to the business activities going on at the pedestrian bridge.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Anglican Bishop urges members to obey LASG directive on religions gathering to curtail COVID-19

Editor

Charting a fresh standard in FCT abattoirs

Editor

Understanding bank reconciliation statement

Editor

Covid-19: Unizik is ready to welcome students – Prof Esimone

Editor

Ekiti PDP Caretaker Committee vows to ensure unity, sets to meet stakeholders

Editor

Eze Nwachukwu: Agent of transformation and peace between Igbos, Yorubas in Lagos

Editor

Tom Samson urges teachers to have fear of God

Editor

Tipper drivers move to forestall accidents

Editor

WINET succeeds in attracting ban for forced, child marriage in Ebenebe

Editor

LASU makes Times Higher Universities Ranking

Editor

Covid-19: Chudyvindo Foundation distributes food items to Ojo residents

Editor

Ogbaru Communities laud Hon. Onyema on Disease control measures

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More