Ganduje leads Gambari, Fashola, Zainab on assessment of Kano-Abuja express way

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Determined to ensure the speedy completion of Kano-Abuja Express, which has been a nightmare to travellers, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has led the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Works, Raji Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, for an assessment tour.

The move was to enable the Federal Government persuade the contractors to fast-track the completion of the project.

Ganduje maintained that their visit is a clear indication that the Federal Government takes the project so dear to heart.

The delegation upon arrival to Kano state, headed to Kaduna state by road.

Ganduje was earlier at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) where he received the powerful delegation from the Federal Government, who were in Kano to proceed to Kaduna state along with Ganduje for a Town Hall meeting with relevant stakeholders on the all-important Federal Government projects.

An official from Julius Berger Nigeria briefed Ganduje with his guests on the construction methodology and recycling technology, when he indicated that Nigeria was fast becoming an icon in road construction and other people-oriented infrastructural development.

Ganduje was in the company of the state Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure Development, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi and other top government functionaries.