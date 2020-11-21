22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2020 APEC meeting to be a hallmark of…

China to boost economic growth through innovation and…

Abducted 10 Kano kids: Court orders arrest of…

Consistent payment of bills will guarantee regular power…

Ganduje leads Gambari, Fashola, Zainab on assessment of…

DSS detain Speakers security Aide over death of…

NCC clears air on 5G deployment in Nigeria,…

How my DSS aide killed Abuja newspapers vendor…

Defection: Umahi has opted for transparent, honest contestation…

Day CP Habu Savoured ACP Bello’s Giant Strides…

News

DSS detain Speakers security Aide over death of vendor

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday confirmed that the security Aide to Speaker of the House of Representatives who shot and killed an Abuja vendor, Ifeanyi Okeke has been detained.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters, in a press release also confirmed that he is their personnel.

According to the PRO, “The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Zamfara has 148,000 out-of-school children, says Minister

Editor

*NMA Right Violation Petition: FCT High Court Fixes June 10th for Hearing

Editor

Lagos residents scramble for free food stuff

Editor

Izunwanne media group condemn attacks on media houses in Lagos

Editor

Post Covid-19: Rivers Govt to sustain digital learning programme

Editor

I’ve no ambition for presidency – Wike

Editor

Flood: Gov Badaru orders evacuation of victims in Jigawa as death toll rises to 40

Editor

TIV/Fulani clash claims 3 lives in Nasarawa

Editor

Flooding: 2020 expect much rain fall NIHSA

Editor

CAS assess combat readiness of North-West personnel

Editor

Senate moves to block revenue loss to money laundering, tax evasion

Editor

Enugu APC moves for reconciliation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More