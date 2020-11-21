DSS detain Speakers security Aide over death of vendor

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday confirmed that the security Aide to Speaker of the House of Representatives who shot and killed an Abuja vendor, Ifeanyi Okeke has been detained.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters, in a press release also confirmed that he is their personnel.

According to the PRO, “The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this.”