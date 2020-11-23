Be good ambassadors of FGC, Bwari – Igbo Wikiclub founder, Mrs. Ezeilo, tells graduating students

Mrs Oby Ezeilo (Middle) with some of the out-going members of Igbo Wikiclub during the send-forth event at FGGC, Bwari, Abuja, over the weekend

The founder of Igbo Wikiclub at the Federal Government College, Bwari, Abuja, Mrs. Oby Ezeilo, has admonished the graduating members of the club to be good ambassadors of the school.

She also charged them to continue to promote Igbo language and culture wherever they might find themselves in the future.

Mrs. Ezeilo gave the charge during the send-forth ceremony organized by the Igbo Wikiclub, a social group for students offering Igbo language and others who wish to promote the language and culture.

The event which took place inside the e-library at the college was attended by several dignitaries, including the representative of the school principal. Hajiya Jummai Binta Sodangi.

In her keynote address, the founder, Mrs Ezeilo tasked the out-going to remember to always put in practice those good virtues they were thought while at the school. ”When you go out there, do not forget the things you have learnt here. Always put them into practice. Let the world know you are old students of this noble college. Let the world know that you can promote Igbo language and culture and also do a lot of positive things in the outer society.

“Remember that your parents and the society expect so much from you. As you strive to further your studies, always bear in mind that the world is watching you. Always lead exemplary life and don’t join any bad group or misbehave in whatever form,” she admonished them.

Ezeilo further encouraged the students to be focused and dedicated in whatever they may decide to do, especially in their choice of career which is where their life would blossom in the future.

Another teacher at the college, Mrs. Etta, also speaking, reminded the students that they were lucky to have had Mrs. Ezeilo as their teacher.

”I have learnt many things from her myself at this brief gathering. Some of the things she taught your which you showcased here, have made a lasting impression in my life and I will forever cherish such. I therefore implore you to treasure those things she made you learn under tutelage,” she said.

One of the out-going students, Benita Ogu), while speaking on the graduating students recounted a brief history of the club and how it has helped them to, not only learn Igbo language better, but to also to appreciate the culture better and cherish it.

She expressed deep gratitude to the founder of the Igbo Wikiclub, Mrs. Ezeilo, for the display of love, affection and care to them, asking God almighty to reward her bountifully.

”We will miss you greatly. We will miss all the wonderful teachers and the principal of this our great school. We shall miss the wonderful students we will be leaving behind. We say, may God bless all of you, amen,” she said.

Assorted gift items sponsored by the Igbo Language and Culture Institute, were presented to the out-going members of the club.