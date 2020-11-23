We’re fighting for recognition as women – Prof Madawaki

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

A women intellectual group, known as High Level Women Advocacy, has called on government at all levels, to recognize women by involving them in their programmes and other activities of the government.

The group also demanded for 35 per cent representation in all the appointments of government, particularly in the position of decision making.

Gajiya Aisha Madawaki, a strong member of the group made the declaration in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state, at a one day visit to the state by the leadership of the group.

Madawaki, who is also currently a serving commissioner in the cabinet of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, described women as tools of building any nation globally, and that leaving them behind by any government may amount to failure in some quarters.

According to Professor Madawaki, the group, or HILWA, as it is popularly known, is also fully involved in the promotion of girl-child education, which, according to her, was one of the reasons behind the formation of the group.

She also explained that the group has since begun to arrange for training and retraining of qualified women and capacity building aimed at encouraging them to stand up and live up to expectation.

Also speaking, the chairman Zamfara State Universal Education Board, Dr Abubakar Aliyu Maradun, while thanking the group over its mission in the area of education, also expressed happiness to the group for selecting the state to host the 2020 appreciation visit.

Dan Madamin Maradun also assured the women of his determination and that of the board toward improving efforts in the enrolment of girls in particular, as well as boys into both primary and secondary schools across the State.

The chairman also commended the governor of the state, Bello Matawallen Maradun for his concern in the sector of education, especially that of women and children, and without whose efforts, the achievements so far recorded in that aspect, would not have been possible.