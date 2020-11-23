28 C
News

Zamfara govt denies report claiming ownership of mineral resources

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

The government of Zamfara has denied a report credited to it that it claimed the ownership of the gold and other mineral deposit in the State.
The reaction came after some national dailies reported recently that the governor of the state, Alhaji Bello Matawallen Maradun has made it public that the mineral deposits in the state belong to the State.

Speaking to newsmen in his office in Gusau, the capital of the State, the commissioner of environment and solid mineral, Dr Nuruddeen Isah, stated that the recent controversial report was untrue and baseless, as there was never a time the governor of the state made such a claim.

According to the commissioner, everybody knows that such wealth belongs to the government of the Federation, and not to the State, thus wondered how on Earth, somebody will go to the media and lied against others.

He explained also that what the state is doing with regard to the deposited minerals is to convince the Federal government to come in by harnessing them in order to create job for the teeming youths who roam the streets on a daily basis which sometimes push them to committing crimes.

The commissioner therefore condemned in totality, the said statement, describing it as only a tool to creating problem in the country.

Speaking further, Dr Nuruddeen revealed that there is difference between petroleum resources and that of the mineral one, but many people do not know until they are enlightened.

He narrated that apart from the Federal government, nobody has the right to either permit or be permitted to mine in any part of the country without licence, and it is only obtained through the ministry of Solid Mineral of the country or any other relevant body.

Nuruddeen therefore called on the Federal government and all other responsible people in the society to as a matter of fact, ignore the report and make efforts for the development of the nation.

