28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

World

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do For Planet Earth

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposes three things for the Group of 20 (G20) nations to do in his speech via video link at the G20 summit side event about safeguarding the planet on Sunday.

Strengthening the response to climate change

Xi Jinping said the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement should be respected.

“Not long ago, I announced China’s initiative to scale up its nationally determined contributions and strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” Xi said. “China will honor its commitment and see the implementation through.”

Deepen the transition toward clean energy

Xi Jinping spoke highly of Saudi Arabia’s Circular Carbon Economy initiative. Then, he described China’s contribution to clean energy.

“China has put in place the world’s biggest clean energy system,” Xi said. “And [China] has led the world in the output and sales of new energy vehicles for five years running.”

Xi, who is also the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said the Party have recommended the country to “pursue clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient use of energy” and “accelerate the growth of new energy and green industries” for the next 15 years.

Protecting the ecosystem with a respect for nature

Xi expressed China’s support in reducing land degradation, conserving coral reefs, and cleaning up plastic from the ocean.

Xi welcomed all parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to participate in the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) in China’s Kunming City in May 2021.

He hoped the meeting can “set goals and take actions to ensure the protection of global biodiversity in the years ahead.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

No one is allowed to challenge international justice with double standards

Editor

Israel bombs Gaza after rocket fire as UAE, Bahrain sign deals

Editor

China-foreign cooperative parks a key for economic success

Editor

Cargo vessels witness green development of Yangtze River

Editor

China supports UN to promote peaceful development

Editor

U.S. elects record 106 women Reps — Projections

Editor

Chinese corporate giants on Fortune Global 500 list exceed US multinationals for first time

Editor

China-Europe freight service embraces robust growth despite COVID-19

Editor

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to fail

Editor

From mountain to town: poor households in S China on new path to prosperity

Editor

Chinese Peking Opera troupes resort to online performance, attract large numbers of young audiences

Editor

China to celebrate new year in Abuja on 25th January , donates food items to IDP

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More