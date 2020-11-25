28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

William Saliba ‘willing to give up £90k a…

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for…

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in…

N17bn loan‘ll develop our Agric sector, create jobs…

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries…

IPOB: FG commences Kanu’s trial in absentia, today

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in…

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers…

NHRC joins global fight against sexual, gender-based violence

Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

News

Nigerian military kill about 82 bandits in N/West on Monday

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Not less than 82 armed bandits has been killed by the Nigerian military in it’s
continued operations against criminals in the North-West.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters in a press release Tuesday night said no fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns, were killed and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

He said another 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

“Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.

“The Military High Command commends the troops and other security agencies operating in the North West zone for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“Members of the public within the affected areas are please requested to promptly report any persons with suspicious injuries to the nearest security or law enforcement agency post,” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NiMet Regional Training Center elected into WMO-CDP

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

National Population Commission hails Gambari’s appointment

Editor

How to curb rots in Nigeria’s education, health sector – ASUU

Editor

Covid-19: DEPOWA distributes food items to over 2000 families in different military formations in Abuja

Editor

China media group tech event

Editor

EFCC to US Senator: We spearhead transparent management of looted funds

Editor

House to strengthen marketing activities in Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

Editor

Rivers APC problem, a self inflicted injury – Abe

Editor

Alleged woman witch escapes death after police rescue

Editor

Rural Dev’t: Gov. Sule, Karu LG boss focus on community remodeling

William Orji [Author]

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD with SGF

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More