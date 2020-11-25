28 C
Sports

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for goals’

Tyquan Terrell discloses that watching the video clips of “favourite Africa Player” Sadio Mane has made him a better player.

The 22-year-old attacking sensation has risen through the ranks for Saint Kitts and Nevis, representing the Caribbean country at U20 and U23 level before making his senior international debut against Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League.

In a chat with Goal, the talented player, who has been scouted by several Major League Soccer outfits like Los Angeles FC, Minnesota FC United and FC Dallas, revealed he looks up to the Liverpool star due to the example he continues to set on and off the pitch – explaining how watching his video clips helps him improve his game.

“I’ll say my favourite African footballer is Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Senegal. I like the way he plays, his speed, dribbling ability and his knack for scoring great goals,” Terrell told Goal.

“Off the pitch, one thing that stands him out is his humility and how he gives back to his people. He is keen on ensuring that his people are well looked after and never worries about fancy things of life.

“More often, I go on YouTube to watch some of Mane’s video clips and try as much as possible to recreate his moves during games. Watching him has also helped me become hungry for goals.

“Another player that catches my fancy and we have the same playing pattern is Peter Odemwingie. He is sleek and blessed with tactical abilities.

“During his active days as a footballer, he caused a lot of troubles for defenders and his ability to use both legs made him a delight to watch.”
Being an ardent follower of African football, Terrell is not ruling out the possibility of representing an African club in future.

“The South African and Egyptian leagues are so strong that they have produced great talents over the years, but who knows what the future holds?” he continued.

“Well, I’m sure it will be a good experience and good opportunity to learn about African culture. But for now, I’m currently focusing on my club football and international career with Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

