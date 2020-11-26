Benue youths summit takes-off on shaky note

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Summit 2020 kicked-off Wednesday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the state capital amidst protest by a segment of Youths in the state.

The youths who registered their protest to this medium among other grievances quarrelled the criteria for selection and participation of delegates at the three day event.

They equally expressed displeasure over what they termed was poor organisation by those saddled with the responsibility.

Findings revealed that the Summit originally planned to be all embracing in its composition was said to heve been hijacked by some leaders of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state with only those sympathetic to its cause selected as delegates.

According to Saater Uva , an intending delegate from Ukum local government Area of the state and who’s nomination followed a request from the PDP

. “It is the PDP that wrote to my Party, the APC that our names be forwarded as participants at the Summit in the spirit of inclusiveness, We were however shocked that on arriving at the venue of the Summit in Makurdi, we discovered that our names had been replaced with those of others and its very unfortunate.

Continuing Uva said ” I want to draw the attention of Governor Samuel Ortom to this ugly development, I want to strongly believe that the good intentions of the Governor in this regard are been sabotaged by those who do not mean well for him”.

Poor planning it was observed characterized the opening segment of the Summit. Governor Ortom it was learnt arrive the venue as schedule but had to wait for over thirty minutes to allow the planners of the event get it started.

Most delegates who spoke to our correspondent expressed outmost dismay at the level of logistics put in place for the event, saying it fell short of the resources mobilized for its convocation by the Benue State Government.

Items such as branded T Shirts, face caps among others, it was gathered, were grossly inadequate as most delegates, it was noticed, struggled very hard to grab one of such.

Though Governor Samuel Ortom it was revealed had provided adequately every support needed to ensure the success of the Summit, a poor display of organizational capacity on the part of its handlers has led to its shaky start.

Opinions sought on the issue are of the view that governor Ortom wade in and fast too. This they held will redirect events and in the process set the Summit on the path of achieving the purpose for which its conceivers had reasoned.