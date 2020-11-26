Merit will determine 2020 NITMA awards, says Sodiya

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

National President of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesina Sodiya has restated his commitment to merit saying that key criteria for the 2020 National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) would be based on IT specialisations, NCS standards and global best practices.

Prof. Sodiya made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the National Headquarters of NCS in Ikeja, Lagos recently.

Prof. Sodiya said “This year, the key areas and issues affecting growth in the sector and society are addressed, for all awards, key criteria include IT specialisations, NCS standards and global best practices.”

Speaking further he stated that annually the society recognizes, celebrates and rewards outstanding excellence and exceptional contributions in the Information Technology space through the unique national platform NITMA provides.

According to him, “Our focus as a society is progress for the sector in particular and for the nation as a whole. As the acknowledged professional authority facilitating the development of an inclusive, globally competitive, prosperous and knowledge-based digital economy in Nigeria, NCS is committed to recognizing and rewarding outstanding hard work and excellence in accelerating IT development.

Sodiya disclosed that there would be professional fellowship, honourary fellowship, IT Gold Merit prize, as well as digital governor of the year awards among others.

He explained that the professional fellowships would be conferred on members of NCS who are recognized as authorities in their field of computing and have distinguished themselves through significant contribution to the growth of Information Technology through their professional expertise and activities, whereas, the Honourary Fellowship would be conferred on distinguished personalities for their dedication and exemplary service to IT growth and development in Nigeria.

Those designated for the honourary fellowship award would include Engineer Abdullahi Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, CEO First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and Subsidiaries, and Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. William, said plans have been advanced to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, hence, an estimated 200 participants would be accommodated at the venue while others would be joined online via various streaming options including Zoom, Facebook live to name a few.