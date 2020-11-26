35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Sales of China’s anti-poverty products exceed 330 billion…

2020 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Media Online Summit kicks off

Water management project returns sound ecology to city…

Digital technologies bring better life to people

Major international table tennis tournament held in China’s…

China ready to build community with shared future…

RCEP to usher in new opening-up, cooperation paradigm

*Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity*

Lekki toll plaza: CNN faces test of integrity

Rep throws support to police Reform

Business

Merit will determine 2020 NITMA awards, says Sodiya

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

National President of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesina Sodiya has restated his commitment to merit saying that key criteria for the 2020 National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) would be based on IT specialisations, NCS standards and global best practices.

Prof. Sodiya made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the National Headquarters of NCS in Ikeja, Lagos recently.

Prof. Sodiya said “This year, the key areas and issues affecting growth in the sector and society are addressed, for all awards, key criteria include IT specialisations, NCS standards and global best practices.”

Speaking further he stated that annually the society recognizes, celebrates and rewards outstanding excellence and exceptional contributions in the Information Technology space through the unique national platform NITMA provides.

According to him, “Our focus as a society is progress for the sector in particular and for the nation as a whole. As the acknowledged professional authority facilitating the development of an inclusive, globally competitive, prosperous and knowledge-based digital economy in Nigeria, NCS is committed to recognizing and rewarding outstanding hard work and excellence in accelerating IT development.

Sodiya disclosed that there would be professional fellowship, honourary fellowship, IT Gold Merit prize, as well as digital governor of the year awards among others.

He explained that the professional fellowships would be conferred on members of NCS who are recognized as authorities in their field of computing and have distinguished themselves through significant contribution to the growth of Information Technology through their professional expertise and activities, whereas, the Honourary Fellowship would be conferred on distinguished personalities for their dedication and exemplary service to IT growth and development in Nigeria.

Those designated for the honourary fellowship award would include Engineer Abdullahi Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, CEO First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and Subsidiaries, and Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. William, said plans have been advanced to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, hence, an estimated 200 participants would be accommodated at the venue while others would be joined online via various streaming options including Zoom, Facebook live to name a few.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

KEDCO promises uninterrupted power supply

Editor

‘Nigeria losing huge revenue from free trade scheme’

Editor

NSE halts positive trend, market capitalisation loses N7bn

Editor

CHI gets NAICOM approval to operate Micro Insurance

Editor

NIMC can help improve security situation, fight corruption – Organise Labour

Editor

Buhari approves measures to protect for telecom infrastructure

Editor

NNPC got $355.93m from oil, gas export in September – report

Editor

FIRS: Nami told a big lie on appointments, former staff insist

Editor

Nigeria gets first digital security company

Editor

Danbatta task service operators on quality of service

Editor

LG pulls consumers towards minimalist lifestyle with latest tech

Editor

NIMASA targets N12bn yearly, over 350 jobs from floating dock

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More