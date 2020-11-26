33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

Business

NDIC gets accolades over proposed Afrcan Centre for Deposit Insurance

By Chika Otuchikere

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has received commendation from the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) over the proposed African Center for Deposit Insurance (ACDI) to be domiciled in the NDIC Academy, Abuja.

The IADI is to provide training and enhance the capacity for the staff of member countries on the continent.

The commendation was given during the Annual General Meeting of the IADI Africa Regional Committee (ARC) on Tuesday, 24thNovember, 2020 chaired by the ARC Chairperson and NDIC MD/CE Umaru Ibrahim.

The meeting which was held online had representatives of Nine (9) member countries of ARC (Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe) as well as the IADI Secretary General, Mr. David Walker and Mr. Keehyun Park of the IADI Secretariat Basel, Switzerland.

While praising the NDIC for its efforts to spearhead the establishment of the Centre, members agreed that due to the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the Centre should commence with online programmes in 2021.

Members also commended the proposed ARC Publication which is designed to document the experiences and challenges of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Africa.

They agreed for the setting up of a Committee made up of Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Morocco to coordinate the collation of information from member countries to be used in the compilation of the publication.

During the meeting, ARC member countries provided update on their activities. Issues discussed from the country reports centred on the need for continuous capacity building; enhanced public awareness; prompt depositor Reimbursement/pay-out; and stepping-up of supervision of insured institutions.

In his remarks, the MD/CE NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim thanked the IADI Secretary General, Mr. David Walker for his continuous support to the ARC. As this was his final ARC meeting, he expressed his sincere gratitude to members for their support during his 3 years tenure as the ARC Chairperson and urged for continuous collaboration to drive the growth of deposit insurance in Africa.

The MD/CEO of Deposit Protection Fund of Zimbabwe, Mr. VusiVuma, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Umaru Ibrahim on behalf of all the regional members for the stewardship, guidance and support that the NDIC always extends to all the regional members.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate lauds Buhari for assenting to BOFIA bill

Editor

Effective service delivery: FG instructs social security stakeholders to harmonize data

Editor

I will not tolerate indolence, truancy – ITF DG warns staff

Editor

Activities of OGEFZA may scare away investors -Stakeholders

Editor

NCC, NIPOST to sign pact on financial inclusion

Editor

LG Electronics unveils Artificial Intelligent washer

Editor

Fuel Subsidy: Reps summon Kachikwu, NNPC, PPPRA

Editor

Uncertainties driving divestments in petroleum sector – SPE

Editor

ATCON set to host dialogue on Telecoms, ICT sector

Editor

NOTAP hands-over 57 patents to researchers, as Minister calls for industries’ support

Editor

FIRS boss charges elite to disclose taxable incomes

Editor

NSE market indices down 0.07%, as MPC retains policy rates

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More