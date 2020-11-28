2020 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Media Online Summit kicks off

The 2020 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (LMC) Media Online Summit was held on Nov. 24. Under the theme of “Enhance Cooperation to Combat COVID-19 and Revive Economy,” media outlets from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam conducted in-depth communication and exchanges.

Myanmar Minister of Information Pe Myint delivered opening remarks via video links, saying the LMC has achieved inspiring results thanks to its tremendous efforts to promote regional economy, improve people’s livelihood and pursue common development.

Lancang-Mekong countries are geographically close to each other, and share similar cultures and a common destiny, so it’s vital for them to join hands for cooperation, he noted, adding that enhancing media cooperation among these countries will help improve mutual understanding and trust.

President and editor-in-chief of People’s Daily Tuo Zhen remarked that facing new situations in the post-COVID era, media shall play a unique and important role in promoting pandemic control, economic recovery and sustainable development.

He called on media outlets to uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, carry forward the LMC spirit, shoulder responsibilities, and gather strength from all sides, so as to rally stronger public opinion to strengthen the win-win cooperation and people-to-people bond among Lancang-Mekong countries.

“Despite late establishment, the LMC is featured by high starting point, fast development, solid foundation, and promising future,” said Vice Foreign Minister of China Luo Zhaohui.

“We should take responsibility for future generations, and follow the ‘3+5+X’ framework to build an LMC economic belt and foster an LMC community with a shared future,” he noted.

Former chairman Chaiwat Wanichwattana of the Thai-Chinese Journalists Association said the LMC concerns the welfare of all the people in the region. He believes China has showcased a valuable spirit of sharing and a sense of responsibility as a major country by promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sharing the hydrological information of the Lancang River, and advancing public health cooperation. China’s efforts have helped regional countries jointly combat COVID-19 and revive economy, he added.

Since this year, the Lancang-Mekong water resource cooperation has embarked on a fast lane of development. In addition, all tunnels along the China-Laos Railway were holed through, and a series of important projects, including the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, have resumed work. The LMC has injected new vitality into regional cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to riparian countries.

Director-General U Ye Naing of Myanma Radio and Television introduced that the LMC Special Fund has been invested in 22 agriculture, education and information technology projects in Myanmar this year to benefit the people, which offered powerful support for the country to realize sustainable economic development and constantly improve people’s livelihood.

Soy Sopheap, owner and director of DAP Media Center which runs Deum Ampil Daily Newspaper in Cambodia, holds that the LMC is of even more importance under the current international situation. He hopes that media outlets from Lancang-Mekong countries can make joint efforts, build consensus on the battle against COVID-19, and expand their cooperation results to pursue more fruits of the LMC.

The online summit was chaired by Fang Jiangshan, deputy editor-in-chief of People’s Daily. He concluded at the summit that he hopes media outlets from Lancang-Mekong countries and take their responsibilities and follow moral principles, so as to put into practice and promote the LMC, spread the stories of mutual assistance, COVID-19 cooperation, and economic revitalization, gather more positive energy, and assist win-win and pragmatic cooperation.