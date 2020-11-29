36 C
Abuja
KCCN 10 years Anniversary: Nigeria, Korea partner on traditional clothing design

By John Okeke

To mark the 10 years anniversary of the establishment of Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, the Centre has organized a joint traditional clothing design project.

Nigerian designers and tailors used Ankara fabric to make Korean hanbok which were showcased in an online exhibition in this year.

Later, Korean Hanbok designers made Hanbok with Nigerian Ankara materials and also made Nigerian traditional attires with Korean fabric.

They made a set of hanbok with Ankara fabric for adults (men and women), another for children and made one set each of three different Nigerian attires with Korean fabric representing the main Nigerian tribes (Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba).

Between November 27 ~ December 02 at Retro Africa Gallery in Asokoro Abuja, the clothing will be on showcase and interested individuals can visit the gallery to see for themselves.

The Director of Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jin Su said the significance of the joint project was to promote the friendship of the both countries through cultural exchanges.

“As the Korean Cultural Centre marks 10 years in Nigeria, it is exploring new ways of fostering understanding and friendship between Korea and Nigeria through arts and culture. This project raises awareness on our traditional clothing and fashion styles in order to also promote exchange and cooperation as well as knowledge and technology transfer in the fashion industry between Korea and Nigeria.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

