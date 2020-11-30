Senator escapes lynching in Zamfara

22.6 C
Health

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

A serving Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone, Alhaji Lawal Hasan Anka, on Saturday escaped lynching from the hands of thugs but for the intervention of some security operatives who whisked him away to safety.
The incident happened in Bakura local government area of Zamfara State on the occasion of flagging off of campaign of PDP candidate in the forthcoming State Assembly bye election slated for next week.
The National Assembly member was invited to address party supporters as the chairman campaign committee of the candidate, at the occasion.

Immediately after his name was mentioned by the MC, the whole venue became violently destabilized with shouting and different abusive words on the Senator.

Few seconds to the time he was given to make some remarks, the aggrieved mobs continued to shout violently and also started to throw stones and dust on him until the deputy governor and speaker, who also happened to be in attendance at the flagging off ceremony, persuaded the aggrieved youths to calm down.
As the situation got out of hands on the side of the Senator, the deputy governor in collaboration with some security experts advised the law maker to leave the venue, but could not be possible as the mobs already mobilised themselves to attack him on his way to Gusau.
When he got the wind of the plan made by the youths against him, he abandoned the idea of going, and decided to follow the convoy of some people who are more respectable than him.
The youths were complaining of neglect of the entire constituency by the lawmaker since he went to Abuja, after he got their votes. They said that he pay even a thank-you visit, not to talk of giving them something like his counterparts do from other constituencies.

