Human rights lawyer, Omoribo, arrested for protesting at Presidential Villa

A Lagos based human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirobo, has been arrested by security operatives for embarking on a one-man protest and demanding to see President Muhhamadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Sources said that while attempting to move into the presidential villa, omirobo was approached by a security operative whose name was given as CSP Isah Hadejia, who tried to stop him from continuing with the protest.

Hadejia had promised to transmit his demands to the appropriate quarters but the lawyer refused insisting that he will do so by himself.

Speaking to newsmen after he was frustrated, Omirobo insisted on proceeding with his match, adding that he has the constitutional right as a law-abiding citizen to protest at the villa, as long as he remains peaceful without requiring to pre-inform any authorities of such visit.

He added that his protest was aimed at meeting the president over what he described as “genocide against Nigerians especially in the North East”.

He lamented the killing of about 43 farmers who were working to promote federal government’s Rice Sufficiency Policy but were left unprotected only to be gruesomely killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

However, he was yet to conclude his press briefing when plain clothes security operatives believed to men of the Department of State Service (DSS) arrived at the scene, bundled him into a vehicle and drove into the villa.