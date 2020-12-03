34 C
Agriculture Business

Pay compensation to families of slain Borno Farmers, AFAN tells FG

By Adelola Amihere

Irked by the recent killings of farmers in Borno state, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), umbrella body for Nigerian Farmers have called on the Federal and the Borno state government to compensate families of the slain victims.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Farmers urged the federal government to show more concern to the families of the farmers that were massacred so as to boost Morales on other farmers in the industry.

AFAN President Farouk Mudi while expressing his anger against the killing of the farmers by the insurgents, said killing is tantamount to demoralizing farmer’s effort.

While sympathizing with families of the farmers, the federal and the Borno state government, he noted that there is no doubt that the aim of the insurgent was to downgrade the national economy as touching the farmer is similar to touching the nation’s economy.

Mudi said “Despite the killings, we enjoin Nigeria farmers to still go out to the field to plant, we believe that current insecurity crisis is a sabotage on the Nigerian economy to discourage people from going to farm. But he said they refuse to be discourage as they will always go out to the field to farm”

Also the National President of Commercial Farmers Association of Nigeria Dr Jones Ozuzu said they are not happy with the statement made by the Special Adviser to the President on Media Garba Shehu that farmers must obtain security clearance before going to their farms.

he wondered how many security clearances they would have to take to go to their farms, saying its important for Garba Shehu withdraw the statement, because if farmers decide to go strike in the country it would spell doom for the country.

Similarly, the National President of Sorghum Farmers Association of Nigeria Alh Lawal Yakubu called on the federal government to make wider consultations with the stakeholders before opening borders, saying its important to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of opening or closing the border with the relevant stakeholder especially the farmers.

She said there is need to strike a balance between ensuring food security, employment creation and other interest groups that are pressurizing the federal government to open or close the border.

