23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Business Capital Markets

Experts seek monetary policies to sustain stock market growth

As the nation’s bourse winds down for 2020 in green, capital market experts have called for accommodative monetary policies to support economic growth.

They said this in series of interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reacting to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) emergence as the best-performing stock market among the 93 equity indexes being tracked by Bloomberg across the world.

A financial economist and Professor of Capital Market at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Uche Uwaleke, called for an accommodative monetary policies that would support economic growth.

Uwaleke urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pursue a low interest rate environment through accommodative monetary policies to sustain market rally in 2021.

He attributed the stock market rally to investors’ preference that shifted to the riskier equities market that offered returns higher than inflation rate.

“The major reason is the fact that other competing asset classes such as fixed income securities lost their attractiveness owing to CBN policies which lowered yields,” he said.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd., Mr Ambrose Omordion, said that rates must remain low to drive economic recovery and sustain stock market growth.

Omordion urged the apex bank to pursue friendly policies to boost economic activities and investment education to attract more participants to the market.

“Stock trading education will help the market create jobs for Nigerian youths and reduce insecurity in the system today.

“Stock market dynamics and history play out in different demension with policies from regulators and government at any time,” Omordion said.

According to him, low interest rates and yields in fixed income market supported the stock market as funds are entering equity space for high higher, due to rising inflation.

Records of trading on the NSE as of Dec. 29, showed that the equity market rose by 45.70 per cent year-to-date when compared with a loss of 14.60 per cent achieved in 2019.

At the close of transactions on Dec. 29, the All-Share Index of the Exchange during the review under period rose by 45.70 per cent year-to-date to close at 39,110.17 against the opening year index of 26,842.07.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened for the year at N12.958 trillion inched higher by N7.49 trillion to close trading on Dec. 29 at N20.446 trillion. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pantami heads Nigeria’s Golden Jubilee Innovation C’ttee

Editor

Customs: Strike Force seizes N139.7m contraband

Editor

Senate passes 2021/23 medium term expenditure framework

Editor

BUA threatens Dangote Group over Obu Mines

Editor

Aviation Minister expresses concern over flight cancellations, diversion

Editor

Petrol pump price now N143 per litre – PPPRA

Editor

Jumia slashes prices as stay safe campaign begins

Editor

Digital info banker, Fata Super System opens Abuja headquarters

Editor

SEC Capital Market Institute set to expand operations

Editor

SEC, NITDA collaborate on data protection

Editor

SEC not against Unclaimed Dividends Trust Fund – Official

Editor

SON tackles importers over claim on demurrage

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More